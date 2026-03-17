St. Patrick’s Day 2026: What’s open and closed in US, and key details

St. Patrick’s Day, widely celebrated across the world, does not typically lead to widespread shutdowns like other major holidays. Despite being an important cultural and religious occasion, most institutions—especially outside Ireland—continue to operate as usual.

In Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday (March 17, 2026) is treated as a national public holiday. Schools, banks, and government offices remain closed for the day. However, many shops, restaurants, and pubs stay open, often operating on reduced hours while catering to celebrations and public events.

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United States: What is open and what is closed In the United States, St. Patrick’s Day is not a federal holiday. As a result, schools, offices, and most businesses function normally. While the day is widely celebrated with parades and festivities, it does not impact the regular working schedule of federal institutions.

Stock market and federal offices Financial markets remain open in the US on March 17. The New York Stock Exchange operates during its standard hours, from 9:30 a.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET. Similarly, federal offices continue their routine operations, reflecting the non-holiday status of the day.

Retail and hospitality see a boost Although it is not an official holiday in the US, St. Patrick’s Day drives strong activity in the hospitality and retail sectors. Restaurants, and shops often remain open and may extend hours to accommodate increased footfall as millions take part in celebrations.

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What is St. Patrick’s Day? St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated every year on March 17 to honour Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. The day commemorates his role in bringing Christianity to Ireland and has evolved into a global celebration of Irish culture, heritage, and traditions.

History and origins St. Patrick’s Day dates back to the 17th century when it was established as a religious feast day. Saint Patrick, believed to have lived during the 5th century, is credited with spreading Christianity across Ireland. Legends say he used the shamrock to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity. Initially a solemn religious occasion, the day has transformed into a vibrant cultural festival celebrated worldwide.

Meaning and significance The festival represents Irish pride, unity, and cultural identity. While its roots are religious, the modern celebration blends spirituality with festivity. Wearing green, displaying shamrocks, and celebrating Irish music and dance have become symbolic of the day. It is also a time for communities with Irish heritage to reconnect with their roots.

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Celebrations and traditions Today, St. Patrick’s Day is marked by parades, festivals, and public gatherings across countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Cities such as New York City and Dublin host some of the largest parades, featuring marching bands, dancers, and elaborate floats.

Iconic traditions include dyeing rivers green, wearing green attire, and enjoying Irish cuisine and beverages. Cultural performances, including traditional Irish music and step dancing, are also key highlights of the celebrations.

Parades and major events in 2026 In 2026, major parades are expected to draw massive crowds. The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade remains one of the largest in the world, attracting tens of thousands of participants and spectators. Similarly, celebrations in Chicago, known for dyeing its river green, continue to be a major attraction.

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In Dublin, multi-day festivals showcase Irish culture through concerts, street performances, and cultural exhibitions.