In a shocking incident, an employee stabbed the president of an automotive supply manufacturing company in Muskegon city of Michigan in the United States.

The incident took place during a staff meeting of Andersen Express on Tuesday morning.

The suspect has been identified as Nathan Mahoney.

Nathan (32) worked at the company for two weeks. However, he was later identified as Nathan Mahoney.

“Mahoney allegedly stabbed the president in the side with a knife during a staff meeting,” said police.

However, though the police have not yet released the identity of the victim, the company website lists the president as Erik Denslow.

The victim's has undergone surgery and is said to be stable.

After committing the crime, the employee left the building and drove away. He was stopped and taken into custody about 15 minutes later.

The company's employees have described the accused as quiet and reserved.

Fruitport police say the motive for the stabbing is unknown.

“After stabbing the victim in the side with a knife, the suspect ran from the business, entered his vehicle and fled the scene. The suspect was stopped by police and taken into custody about fifteen minutes later,” said police in a statement.

Quoting company's spokesperson Mary Ann Sabo, WZZM News reported that the compnay has released a statement about the incident.

"We remain in shock over the incident that happened at our plant yesterday. Our first thought is with our president, who has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery. We are also focused on supporting our employees as they process this senseless assault. We appreciate the swift actions of local law enforcement and will continue to cooperate with their investigation, which is ongoing at this time," reads the statement.