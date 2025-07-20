'Standard was not met': Read Astronomer's full statement as CEO Andy Byron resigns after kiss cam scandal

Andy Byron, rhe CEO of the technology firm Astronomer Inc, has resigned after being caught canoodling on camera at a rock concert with a woman who was not his wife, the company said on Saturday.

The company posted a statement on its LinkedIn profile stating that its leaders "are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

The statement said that Andy Byron had offered his resignation as CEO and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is serving as the interim CEO.

Also Read | Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigns after kiss cam scandal with Kristin Cabot

Here's Astronomer's dull statement on Andy's resignation: "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.

Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.

Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.

While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.

We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems."

Kiss cam scandal Byron and Astronomer's chief people officer Kristin Cabot were caught on camera at the Coldplay concert on Wednesday in Massachusetts in an awkward clip that quickly went viral.

A spokesman for the company said that the pair were the only employees of the firm caught on camera. The spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on Cabot's job status.

Once Byron and Cabot realised they were being shown on a jumbo screen inside Gillette Stadium as they embraced, Byron ducked out of sight and Cabot covered her face with her hands and spun around.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin responded by saying "either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."