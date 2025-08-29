Stanford student reveals attempted recruitment by alleged Chinese spy: ‘If a stranger asks you to visit China…’

Stanford student reveals attempted recruitment by alleged Chinese spy, cautions fellow students to be vigilant: “If you ever get a message out of the blue from a stranger telling you to visit China, be on your guard”

A Stanford student has spoken out about being targeted by an alleged Chinese intelligence operative in what appears to be a sophisticated attempt to recruit her as a spy, The Times reports.

Elsa Johnson, 20, revealed that over three months she was bombarded with messages from a man claiming to be a fellow Stanford student, who tried to lure her to China with promises of money and fame.

Stranger appears out of the blue on Instagram The initial contact came via Instagram on June 10, 2024, from a man identifying himself as “Charles Chen.” Johnson told The Times:

“I felt incredibly creeped out by this … but wanted to find out the truth.”

Chen claimed to be an international student at Stanford, posting pictures of himself at US locations and events, including one in a graduation outfit surrounded by smiling young women.

Friendly approach quickly turns suspicious Johnson said Chen asked if she spoke Mandarin, information not publicly shared on her profile, raising red flags.

“I didn’t know how he could know this. Suddenly I felt on edge,” she told the news outlet.

She began screenshotting their conversations as she suspected that Chen could be working for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Promises of fame, and money Chen repeatedly pressured Johnson to travel to China, offering to pay for flights, accommodation, and even showing a bank wire to demonstrate he could cover the costs.

“A bunch of people at Stanford have been to China this summer,” he wrote. “If someone pays for you, would you come?”

He also shared videos of other American students he claimed had gained fame in China, suggesting Johnson could achieve the same.

Warnings from Stanford experts and FBI After Johnson reached out to other students mentioned by Chen, she learned that at least ten female students had been similarly targeted since 2020. She consulted Chinese studies experts and worked with the FBI.

“The FBI warned me never to click on any links sent to me by obscure Chinese social media accounts and not to share information with suspicious individuals I didn’t know,” Johnson said.

The FBI and experts confirmed Chen was likely not affiliated with Stanford and had created fake profiles to conduct what appeared to be an elaborate entrapment operation, possibly linked to China’s Ministry of State Security.

The CCP’s alleged objectives Johnson told The Times that the targeting of young, white American women may be part of a broader strategy by Beijing to influence opinion and gather intelligence:

“The CCP apparently sees people like me as valuable assets in their propaganda war, who can give the impression that there is nothing to fear from China.”

Experts told her such operatives aim to learn about leading US universities’ research, particularly in AI, robotics, and other sensitive technologies.

Broader concerns about Chinese students in US Johnson also raised concerns about the growing number of Chinese students in the United States and the potential for espionage: “Thanks to American universities’ open-door policy, Chinese academics are allowed to collaborate with our smartest researchers and scientists, taking advancements in AI, robotics, weaponry, and nuclear technology back home,” she said.

She cautioned fellow students to be vigilant: “If you ever get a message out of the blue from a stranger telling you to visit China, be on your guard.”

Trump’s policy increase sparks debate President Trump recently announced plans to increase the number of Chinese nationals allowed to study in the US from 277,000 to 600,000, a move that Johnson warns could heighten vulnerability to espionage.

