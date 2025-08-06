Stanford University announces job cuts: 360 employees laid off over funding policies of Donald Trump

Stanford University recently announced that it has laid off over 360 employees over funding issues. Citing budget constraints, it alleged that the federal funding policies of US President Donald Trump prompted it to make this major decision, Reuters reported.

‘Stanford is making budget reductions’ An email response from university spokesperson Luisa Rapport to media reports on the layoffs stated, “Stanford is in the process of making budget reductions.”

The statement added, "Last week, many schools and units made staff workforce reductions. In total, 363 layoffs occurred."

This comes after Trump administration threatened to cut federal funds for universities over pro-Palestinian protests against its ally Israel.

With respect to recent budget decisions, Stanford President Jonathan Levin and Provost Jenny Martinez issued a statement last week and said that the Silicon Valley school is facing “a challenging fiscal environment shaped in large part by federal policy changes affecting higher education.”

Among a number of elite institutions facing scrutiny, the Silicon Valley school is on Trump administration's radar over a range of issues. Demanding compliance with a 2023 Supreme Court ruling banning affirmative action in college admissions.

Crackdown on other elite institutions In June, the Californian university claimed that in the face of "a challenging fiscal environment shaped in large part by federal policy changes affecting higher education" it was forced to make $140 million reduction in the general funds budget for the upcoming academic year.

These budget cutting measures comes in the wake of significant funding freezes for the University of California, Los Angeles. The federal government froze more than $330 million in funding alleging that the university authorities were unsuccessful in nurturing a friendly environment for Jewish and Israeli students. The situation at the campus pointed to hostilities towards US ally Israel since campus protests and agitations erupted after the start of war in Gaza.

