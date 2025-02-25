Starbucks is making significant changes to its menu this spring, removing 13 drinks as part of an effort to streamline operations. The coffee giant revealed that the menu cuts, effective March 4, will eliminate both hot and cold beverages, including several blended Frappuccino varieties.

“As part of our plan to get back to Starbucks, we’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence,” Starbucks told TODAY.com. The company believes these changes will help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and allow for future innovation.

Drinks to be removed from its menu Among the beverages being discontinued are:

Iced Matcha Lemonade – Starbucks suggests Green Tea Lemonade as an alternative.

Espresso Frappuccino and Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino – Customers can opt for the Coffee Frappuccino with customizations.

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino – Starbucks recommends trying the Mocha Frappuccino.

Java Chip Frappuccino – The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino offers a similar texture.

Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino – The Vanilla Bean Frappuccino or the Strawberry Frappuccino are suggested alternatives.

White Hot Chocolate – Starbucks advises customizing the Hot Chocolate with Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha sauce.

Royal English Breakfast Latte – The London Fog Latte offers similar sweet floral notes.

Honey Almondmilk Flat White – The Flat White can be customized with nondairy milk and sweeteners.

These changes are part of a broader initiative, with Starbucks aiming to eliminate approximately 30% of its US menu by the end of its fiscal year in September.

New offerings on the way In place of the removed drinks, Starbucks plans to focus on beverages that align with customer trends. One such addition is the Cortado, which has recently joined the menu.

Additionally, the upcoming spring menu will see the return of its divisive lavender-flavored drinks, as well as new items like the Iced Cherry Chai and the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket.

CEO’s push for simplification Starbucks’ new CEO, Brian Niccol, who took charge last September, has emphasised menu simplification as a key strategy for accelerating growth. He described the previous menu as “overly complex” and saw streamlining it as essential to improving service speed and quality.

Since taking the helm, Niccol has introduced several other policy changes, including free refills, limits on digital orders, the return of condiment bars, reversing the open-door policy, reinstating baristas writing on cups with Sharpies, and bringing back comfortable seating in some stores.

As Starbucks continues to refine its offerings, customers can expect a more focused menu that prioritises efficiency while still catering to evolving tastes.

