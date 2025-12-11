Starbucks strike expands across US as baristas demand fair pay, staffing, and labor contract

Hundreds of Starbucks baristas walked off the job on Thursday (December 11) in 34 US cities, intensifying a month-long strike as the union pushes for the coffee chain’s first-ever labor contract.

The union reported that more than 3,800 baristas have joined the nationwide strike, which now affects over 180 stores across 130 cities, marking the longest work stoppage in Starbucks’ history.

The protest began on November 13, during Starbucks’ Red Cup Day promotion, starting at 65 stores in more than 40 cities, and has grown as newly unionized workers joined the action.

Company response Starbucks maintained that the strike caused no meaningful disruption to operations worldwide. Jaci Anderson, director of global communications, said: "Fewer than 1% of our 17,000 U.S. coffeehouses have been affected at any point by the union's efforts.”

The company added it would return to the bargaining table once the union is ready to resume talks. Starbucks also highlighted that it has invested over $500 million to improve staffing and add more partners during busy periods.

Union demands The Starbucks Workers United union, representing 11,000 baristas at more than 550 active US stores, is demanding:

-Better staffing levels

-More predictable schedules

-Higher pay

The union says current working conditions leave baristas overworked and underpaid.

Background on negotiations Contract talks stalled in February after Starbucks’ proposed package, which included annual raises of at least 2%, was rejected by workers in April.

Since the first union election four years ago, about 560 stores have voted for representation, but baristas still lack a formal labor contract to secure better wages and benefits.

Starbucks to pay $35 million to NYC workers Starbucks recently agreed to pay about $35 million to more than 15,000 New York City workers to settle claims that it denied stable schedules and arbitrarily cut hours. The settlement also includes $3.4 million in civil penalties and a commitment to comply with the city’s Fair Workweek law going forward.

Most affected hourly employees will receive $50 for each week worked between July 2021 and July 2024, while those with violations after that can file complaints for compensation. The agreement also ensures that employees laid off during recent store closures will have the opportunity for reinstatement at other locations.

Union strike The settlement comes as Starbucks’ union strike, which began last month, continues across the US. Workers are demanding better hours, increased staffing, and a formal labor contract, nearly four years after the first union vote at a Buffalo store. About 550 of Starbucks’ 10,000 company-owned stores are now unionized.

Strikers described ongoing workplace challenges, including chronic short-staffing, complex online orders, and last-minute scheduling calls.

Political support for workers Hours before the settlement announcement, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and US Sen. Bernie Sanders visited striking baristas at a Brooklyn store on December 1. Mamdani told the crowd: “These are not demands of greed — these are demands of decency.”