Starbucks unveils 2026 fall menu: Pumpkin Spice Latte returns alongside new seasonal drinks

Rejoice, coffee lovers - Pumpkin Spice Latte season is officially brewing at Starbucks once again.

Starbucks 2026 Fall Menu out The coffee giant as confirmed that its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) will return to menus from 25 August, joined by an expanded selection of seasonal drinks and a handful of new additions.

Customers will once again be able to order the Pumpkin Spice Latte hot, iced, or blended.

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Other familiar pumpkin drinks are also making a comeback, including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino.

This year's menu, however, goes beyond the usual autumn favourites.

Starbucks is introducing the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso, Pumpkin Spice Chai and Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha, expanding its pumpkin-inspired range across coffee, chai, and matcha drinks.

Pecan is also back on the menu, with Pecan Cortado, Iced Pecan Crunch Latte, and Pecan Crunch Latte returning for the season.

Another notable edition is the banana bread range. The new Iced Banana Bread Latte and Iced Banana Bread Chai bring the flavour of the popular baked treat into Starbucks' seasonal drinks menu.

The chain has also introduced the Chaider, a cider-inspired take on chai designed to offer another autumnal flavour profile.

Seasonal food is part of the launch as well. The menu will include a Chicken Bacon Protein Pocket, Hedgehog Cake Pop, and the returning Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

The fall menu arrives as the Pumpkin Spice Latte continues to be one of Starbucks' most recognisable seasonal products, with its annual return marking the beginning of the autumn drinks season for many customers.

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With new flavours joining long-standing favourites this year, Starbucks' 2026 fall offering combines the familiar appeal of pumpkin spice with newer experiments centred on pecan, banana bread, and chai.