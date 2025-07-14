Starbucks unveils official secret menu in app with $25,000 contest

Starbucks has finally made its famous "secret menu" official! Starting today, July 14, anyone with the Starbucks app can find these special drinks under the "Offers" tab. No more guessing or complicated orders, the app automatically adds all customizations when you select drinks like:

Advertisement

Cookies on Top (vanilla cold brew with cookie crumbs)

Dragonfruit Glow-Up (blended mango drink with peach foam)

Lemon, Tea & Pearls (tea with raspberry bubbles)

Just Add White Mocha (oatmilk espresso with sweet foam). This move was inspired by popular Instagram pages where fans shared thousands of DIY recipes over the years. $30,000 contest for drink inventors Starbucks is also launching a "secret menu contest" where customers and employees can submit their own drink creations until July 20.

Four finalists will win $5,000 each and see their drinks featured in the app August 18-25. Then, fans vote on Instagram, and the grand prize winner gets an extra $25,000, totaling $30,000 in prizes!

Past fan creations like the "Pink Drink" and "Medicine Ball" eventually became official menu items, showing that Starbucks listens to customer ideas.

Advertisement

For over a decade, secret menu drinks spread through TikTok and Instagram accounts like @TheRealStarbucksSecretMenu.

Baristas often struggled during busy hours when customers ordered these off-menu creations, causing confusion.

Now, the app solves this by including all modifications automatically – just tap and order. Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has focused on digital convenience, recently simplifying menus while adding customization options.

To try these drinks, download the Starbucks app and join Starbucks Rewards (it’s free) . New secret menu items will rotate regularly, so keep checking the "Offers" tab. For contest entry details, visit secretmenucontest.starbucks.com.



Remember: these special drinks are only available at participating stores, and some locations might not have all ingredients like popping pearls or cookie crumble.