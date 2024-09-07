Starliner return update: Uncrewed Boeing spacecraft is back on Earth! Stunning photos of touchdown here

Livemint
Updated7 Sep 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Starliner proceeds towards Earth with three parachutes in this photo.
Starliner proceeds towards Earth with three parachutes in this photo.

"Touchdown, Starliner!…Welcome home, Calypso".

The uncrewed Boeing's spacecraft landed at New Mexico's White Sands Space Harbor at 12:01 am ET (9:30 IST) on Saturday, September 7. “It was good landing, pretty awesome,” an official was heard saying soon after the “great” touchdown.

Another NASA official said the Starliner has “returned safely". She said, “Starliner has once again proven herself of the safe flight, to and from space.”

Starliner Return Update: A look at stunning photos of touchdown

When Starliner was 12 miles above the landing site; five minutes away from landing

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 09:46 AM IST
