Starliner return update: Uncrewed Boeing spacecraft is back on Earth! Stunning photos of touchdown here
Starliner return update: Uncrewed Boeing spacecraft is back on Earth! Stunning photos of touchdown here

  • Starliner return update: Uncrewed Boeing spacecraft is back on Earth, touches down in New Mexic

Starliner proceeds towards Earth with three parachutes in this photo.

"Touchdown, Starliner!…Welcome home, Calypso".

The uncrewed Boeing's spacecraft landed at New Mexico's White Sands Space Harbor at 12:01 am ET (9:30 IST) on Saturday, September 7. “It was good landing, pretty awesome," an official was heard saying soon after the “great" touchdown.

Another NASA official said the Starliner has “returned safely". She said, “Starliner has once again proven herself of the safe flight, to and from space."

Starliner Return Update: A look at stunning photos of touchdown

When Starliner was 12 miles above the landing site; five minutes away from landing

