The uncrewed Boeing's spacecraft landed at New Mexico's White Sands Space Harbor at 12:01 am ET (9:30 IST) on Saturday, September 7. “It was good landing, pretty awesome," an official was heard saying soon after the “great" touchdown.

Another NASA official said the Starliner has “returned safely". She said, “Starliner has once again proven herself of the safe flight, to and from space."