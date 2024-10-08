Start-up co-founder found working at own wedding; netizens call it ‘wildly embarrassing’

Despite preparing for his wedding, Thoughtly co-founder Casey Mackrell completed a client project, captured in a photo shared by his partner. The incident drew varied social media reactions, highlighting the evolving work-life balance and the rise of remote working trends.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Oct 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Start-up co-founder found working at own wedding; netizens call it ‘wildly embarrassing’
Start-up co-founder found working at own wedding; netizens call it ‘wildly embarrassing’(LinkedIn/Torrey LeonardTorrey Leonard)

Casey Mackrell, a co-founder of Thoughtly, is known for working on his laptop in bars across New York City and San Francisco. Last week, despite preparing for his wedding, he took on a client project that needed launching in two weeks. And, he was seen completing a pull request at his own wedding.

His co-founder, Torrey Leonard, shared it on LinkedIn with photographic evidence. Leonard congratulated him and urged him to take some well-deserved time off.

Also Read | Jeff Bezos’s top 7 secrets for achieving work-life balance

“So, here he is wrapping up a pull request. At his own wedding. Congrats Casey– now please, go take some time off,” Leonard wrote.

Later, in the comments section, he informed that Casey stopped working seconds after the photo had been taken.

The photo and the post have garnered mixed reactions from social media users. Some appreciate his dedication while others are not impressed.

“This is wildly embarrassing for you and your company,” wrote one user while another called it “Inspiring”.

Also Read | For founders with no work-life balance, Rajdip Gupta has three mantras. Or four.

“Man, this is dark,” commented one user while another posted, “This isn’t the flex you think it is.”

“It’s easy to lose track of priorities as a founder. This is a great example of that,” came from another.

Casey himself commented and clarified what he did soon after the photo was taken. “Don’t worry I got back to dancing and champagne 2 seconds later,” he wrote.

What is Thoughtly?

Thoughtly is a startup that enables businesses to create and launch AI voice agents that mimic human interaction in just 17 minutes.

“Thoughtly reimagines phone calls with AI that speaks your language. Our mission is to make every call your best yet, merging tradition with tomorrow's tech. Welcome to the future of customer interaction,” says its official website.

Work-life balance

The traditional 9-to-5 workday is fading as employees now prioritise work-life balance. According to Moneycontrol, instead of a 9-5 workday, people are now preferring a 10-4 workday.

Also Read | Work-life balance is the new benchmark for success: 10-4 becomes the new 9-5

"Coffee badging" is a rising trend. Workers briefly visit the office, often just long enough to be seen at the office, before leaving to work remotely or spend the day elsewhere.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsStart-up co-founder found working at own wedding; netizens call it ‘wildly embarrassing’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.75
    12:17 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.77%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    276.00
    12:17 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    8.65 (3.24%)

    Wipro share price

    523.50
    12:17 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -7.9 (-1.49%)

    Tata Motors share price

    912.20
    12:17 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -15.9 (-1.71%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    7,901.00
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    451.55 (6.06%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,533.25
    12:12 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    46.95 (3.16%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,534.05
    12:12 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    73.15 (2.11%)

    Coforge share price

    7,260.00
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    51.85 (0.72%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    218.80
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -10 (-4.37%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.40
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.9 (-2.98%)

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,340.95
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -39.95 (-2.89%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    285.85
    12:12 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-2.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    585.00
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    43.2 (7.97%)

    Trent share price

    7,901.00
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    451.55 (6.06%)

    Olectra Greentech share price

    1,654.35
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    92.55 (5.93%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    221.95
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    11.65 (5.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.