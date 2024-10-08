Start-up co-founder found working at own wedding; netizens call it ‘wildly embarrassing’

Casey Mackrell, a co-founder of Thoughtly, is known for working on his laptop in bars across New York City and San Francisco. Last week, despite preparing for his wedding, he took on a client project that needed launching in two weeks. And, he was seen completing a pull request at his own wedding.

His co-founder, Torrey Leonard, shared it on LinkedIn with photographic evidence. Leonard congratulated him and urged him to take some well-deserved time off.

“So, here he is wrapping up a pull request. At his own wedding. Congrats Casey– now please, go take some time off,” Leonard wrote.

Later, in the comments section, he informed that Casey stopped working seconds after the photo had been taken.

The photo and the post have garnered mixed reactions from social media users. Some appreciate his dedication while others are not impressed.

“This is wildly embarrassing for you and your company,” wrote one user while another called it “Inspiring”.

“Man, this is dark,” commented one user while another posted, “This isn’t the flex you think it is.”

“It’s easy to lose track of priorities as a founder. This is a great example of that,” came from another.

Casey himself commented and clarified what he did soon after the photo was taken. “Don’t worry I got back to dancing and champagne 2 seconds later,” he wrote.

What is Thoughtly? Thoughtly is a startup that enables businesses to create and launch AI voice agents that mimic human interaction in just 17 minutes.

“Thoughtly reimagines phone calls with AI that speaks your language. Our mission is to make every call your best yet, merging tradition with tomorrow's tech. Welcome to the future of customer interaction,” says its official website.

Work-life balance The traditional 9-to-5 workday is fading as employees now prioritise work-life balance. According to Moneycontrol, instead of a 9-5 workday, people are now preferring a 10-4 workday.