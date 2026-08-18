State Farm $5 billion dividend — Who qualifies for the payout and what customers need to know

State Farm has started distributing a one-time $5 billion cash-back dividend to eligible auto insurance customers, marking the largest such payout in the company's more than 100-year history.

Millions of policyholders have already received their payments, while additional payments are expected to be sent in waves over the coming months.

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What is the State Farm $5 billion dividend? The payout is a one-time policyholder dividend being distributed by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, the mutual company at the centre of State Farm's US auto insurance business.

Unlike a conventional publicly traded insurer, a mutual insurance company is owned by its policyholders. State Farm says this structure allows it to return value directly to customers while maintaining the financial strength needed to meet future claims.

The $5 billion payout covers more than 49 million qualifying State Farm Mutual auto vehicles.

Who is eligible for the payment? Customers with qualifying State Farm Mutual auto policies are eligible for the dividend.

The payment is calculated based on a percentage of the premium paid for each qualifying policy during 2025.

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The percentage differs by state and ranges from 4% to 10%.

This means there is no single fixed payment amount for every customer. Someone who paid more in qualifying premiums could receive a larger dividend than a customer who paid less.

How is the payment calculated? In simple terms:

Eligible 2025 premium × applicable state dividend percentage = estimated dividend

For example, a hypothetical customer who paid $2,000 in qualifying premiums and falls under a 5% dividend rate would receive about $100.

The actual amount depends on the customer's qualifying policy and applicable state percentage.

When will customers receive the money? State Farm is distributing the payments in waves, rather than sending all $5 billion simultaneously.

Because the programme covers more than 49 million vehicles, the company said the nationwide distribution will take several months.

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Eligible customers will receive notification of their pending payment by email or letter. State Farm advises customers to watch for official communication regarding their dividend.

Does the dividend mean insurance rates are going down? The dividend is separate from future insurance rates.

State Farm said the payments are retrospective, meaning they are based on qualifying premiums paid in 2025 and do not directly determine future premiums.

The company said auto insurance rates are instead based on expected future costs and changing risk trends.

State Farm also said the dividend comes alongside lower auto rates this year.

Why is State Farm giving customers $5 billion? State Farm said its mutual-company structure enables it to return value to policyholders.

The company's president and CEO, Jon Farney, said the payout reflects State Farm's customer-focused model while allowing the company to maintain financial strength.

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The company described the dividend as part of its broader effort to provide value to customers.

49 million vehicles covered The dividend distribution covers more than 49 million State Farm Mutual auto vehicles.

State Farm said millions of customers have already received their individual payments, with additional payments continuing to be issued.

Because the dividend is calculated based on individual qualifying policies, payment amounts will vary from customer to customer and from state to state.

How can customers check their payment? Customers with questions about their dividend can use State Farm's dedicated dividend resources.

State Farm also directs customers to sfdividend.com or its Dividend Customer Contact Center at 1-888-808-9532 for payment-related questions.

What should customers watch out for? Because the dividend programme involves millions of customers, policyholders should be cautious about unsolicited messages asking for sensitive financial or personal information.

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Customers who receive a notification should verify that it relates to their State Farm policy and use State Farm's official channels for questions rather than relying on links or contact details in suspicious messages.