State of the Union address 2026: Donald Trump breaks all records with marathon speech — details here

Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address to a joint session of the United States Congress on Tuesday. It could prove to be a crucial moment as the White House works to strengthen support among Republican voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump surpassed the previous record set by Bill Clinton in 2000, whose address lasted one hour and 20 minutes. He also exceeded his own prior record of a one-hour-and-40-minute address to Congress, set last March during an annual address that was not formally classified as a State of the Union.

Advertisement

How long was the State of the Union address 2026? Trump's address lasted for one hour and 48 minutes, making it the longest speech delivered before a joint session of the United States Congress in at least six decades, according to The American Presidency Project, which has tracked the duration of such speeches since 1964.

Trump, during the first 75 minutes of his address, barely touched on foreign policy, offering only a fleeting mention of Venezuela and making almost no reference to Russia or Ukraine. His long‑discussed push to acquire Greenland, which has caused friction with European allies, was entirely omitted, as per a Reuters report.

US President Donald Trump, center, speaks during a State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

How speech durations have changed in US Here's a look at the duration of all speeches, including State of the Union speeches and other addresses to Congress by Trump and other former presidents.

Advertisement

According to data compiled by The American Presidency Project, the longest speeches before a joint session of the United States Congress have been delivered in recent years. Trump’s address on 24 February 2026 lasted about 107.7 minutes, making it the longest on record since 1964.

His 4 March 2025 speech lasted 99.5 minutes, while earlier lengthy addresses included those by Bill Clinton in 2000 and 1995, which ran 88.8 and 85 minutes respectively. Trump’s earlier speeches in 2019, 2018 and 2020 also rank among the longest, each exceeding 78 minutes.

Several other presidents delivered notably long addresses as well. Joe Biden’s 2023 speech lasted 73 minutes, while Lyndon B. Johnson delivered a 71.3-minute address in 1967. Barack Obama frequently gave speeches lasting over an hour, including a 69.3-minute address in 2010, while many of Clinton’s speeches during the 1990s also exceeded 60 minutes. Most modern addresses have generally ranged between about 50 and 70 minutes.

Advertisement

Earlier speeches tended to be shorter overall. Addresses by George W. Bush, George H. W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter typically lasted under an hour. Speeches by Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, and Richard Nixon were often shorter still. The briefest speech in the dataset was Nixon’s 1972 address at 28.9 minutes, illustrating how the length of presidential addresses has expanded significantly over time.