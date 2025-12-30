Stefon Diggs denies strangulation, assault charges in Dedham, Massachusetts; New England Patriots issues statement

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing criminal charges after he was allegedly involved in an incident in Massachusetts earlier this month.

Dedham District Court released paperwork regarding the case on Tuesday, which showed that the star footballer has been charged with strangulation or suffocation, along with misdemeanour assault and battery.

WBZ-TV received a statement from the Patriots, which told the news outlet that they are ""aware of the accusations" against their WR.

"Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time," the statement also read.

The Patriots will have a lot on stake as Diggs is scheduled for arraignment in court on 23 January, Friday, while the team, if it advances into the NFL playoffs, will have its AFC Championship Game on 25 January, Sunday.

The Patriots are currently fighting to finish the regular season as the number 1 seed from the AFC, and will be hosting the Miami Dolphins come Sunday.

Diggs, an NFL veteran, has featured in all of the Patriots' games in the ongoing season, and has made 82 catches for 970 yards so far.

He earlier plied his trade for the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills. For the Bills, Diggs carved out a name for himself after being a 1,000-yard receiver for six back-to-back seasons.