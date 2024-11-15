Step into Melania Trump’s world: ‘On The Move’ Blockchain-secured limited photography series released for $195

Former First Lady Melania Trump has launched On The Move, a limited-edition photography series offering an intimate look at her fast-paced life. Priced at $195, the series features exclusive images captured by renowned Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux.

The collection includes snapshots of Melania Trump in diverse settings such as her office, the campaign trail, and her home, showcasing her ability to remain present while embracing new journeys.

Digital collectibles on the Blockchain Each photograph in the series is permanently minted on the Solana blockchain, ensuring authenticity and immutability. According to Melania Trump, these digital collectibles represent a unique piece of history, similar to traditional collectables like stamps or baseball cards.

How to purchase Interested buyers can acquire the collectibles through the following steps:

Create a Solana-Compatible Digital Wallet – Set up a wallet capable of storing blockchain-based assets.

Connect the Wallet – Link the wallet to MelaniaTrump.com.

Purchase the collectible by completing the transaction using a credit card. The purchased digital collectible will be securely delivered to the connected wallet.

Understanding digital collectibles and wallets A digital collectible is a one-of-a-kind digital file with a unique code, permanently recorded on a blockchain. This technology ensures that the item cannot be modified, guaranteeing its authenticity. The accompanying digital wallet acts as a secure repository for storing these collectibles.

Melania Trump reflects on her journey in new memoir, Melania Former First Lady Melania Trump, poised to reassume her role on January 20 as her husband Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 47th President, released her highly anticipated memoir, Melania, last month.

The book provides an intimate and inspiring account of her life, offering readers a closer look at the experiences that shaped her.

In Melania, the former First Lady reflects on her humble Slovenian beginnings and the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York. She recounts the chance meeting with Donald Trump that altered her life forever, sharing candid details about their courtship, her transition into the public eye, and her journey into motherhood.