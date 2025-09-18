Stephen Colbert taunts US President after Emmy win: ‘Donald Trump doesn’t have one’

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert scored its first Emmy Award for Best Talk Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 14), defeating Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show.

During his first show after the win, Colbert proudly showed off the golden statuette, quipping: "We should have gotten canceled years ago.”

The joke referenced CBS’ July announcement that the show will end in May 2026, closing out a decade-long run.

Praise for team and audience Colbert credited the victory to his staff and crew: “This award belongs to the 200 hardworking people who make this show, first and foremost, the writers of this show… They do it every day.”

He listed everyone from editors and interns to wardrobe and security, before adding: “And of course, the audience department, who let in all of you gorgeous people every night. Because you, the audience… are the ones who ultimately make this show possible. So this belongs to you too, but I’m gonna keep it.”

He also thanked the Television Academy, Emmys producers, and fellow nominees Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel.

A jab at Trump Colbert closed his Emmy remarks with a dig: “Speaking of Emmys, Donald Trump doesn’t have one.”

Trump’s harsh response The win follows Trump’s earlier gloating over the show’s cancellation: “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next.”

Trump also dismissed Colbert as “talentless,” saying: “I could go outside in the beautiful streets and pick a couple of people that do just as well or better. They’d get higher ratings than he did.”

CBS clarifies cancellation CBS, however, maintained that the cancellation was “not related to the show’s performance” but rather a financial decision.

Trump’s Emmy frustration Although Trump never won an Emmy, The Apprentice earned him two nominations in 2004 and 2005. He has repeatedly claimed the awards were “rigged,” even raising the issue during a 2016 presidential debate against Hillary Clinton.