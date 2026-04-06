Steve Bannon case: Supreme Court clears legal path for dismissal of charges linked to Capitol riot investigation

The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday (April 6) cleared the way for the Trump administration to drop the criminal case against Steve Bannon, who was convicted in 2022 for defying a congressional subpoena linked to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Background of the case Bannon, a former senior adviser to Trump, was found guilty of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by lawmakers investigating the Capitol attack. The probe was led by the House committee examining the events surrounding January 6, 2021.

He was convicted in 2022, marking a high-profile case tied to efforts to hold key Trump allies accountable for non-cooperation with the investigation.

Prosecutors moved to drop charges The Supreme Court’s decision follows a move in February by the US Department of Justice to abandon the prosecution. The case had originally been brought during the administration of Joe Biden.

Both federal prosecutors and Bannon requested that the Supreme Court vacate a lower appeals court ruling that had upheld his conviction. They also asked that the case be sent back to a trial court with instructions to dismiss the original charges.