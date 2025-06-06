Steve Jobs' daughter getting married: All you need to know about Eve's big fat British wedding in August

Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is set to marry her boyfriend Harry Charles in what is being dubbed the “wedding of the year.” The high-profile celebration will take place in the British countryside and promises a star-studded guest list, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Who is Eve Jobs? Eve Jobs, 26, is the youngest child of Steve Jobs and his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs. A professional model, she made her runway debut in 2021 with the French fashion label Coperni. Despite her tech-royalty background, Eve has carved out a name for herself in the fashion industry.



Who is the groom? Eve is set to marry Harry Charles, a British Olympian who competed in show jumping. The couple reportedly made their relationship public during the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to Brides magazine.

Charles was part of the British equestrian team that clinched the gold medal in show jumping at the Paris Summer Games.



When and where is the wedding? While the exact date remains under wraps, the wedding is expected to take place in August this year.

The venue has been revealed as the Cotswolds — a picturesque region in southern England, renowned for its rolling hills and quaint stone villages. Just an hour from Oxford, the Cotswolds is a favourite among celebrities, with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham owning an estate there.



Who’s on the guest list? The guest list includes a mix of billionaires, political figures, and possibly even minor royals, the Daily Mail reported.

Eve is said to be close friends with Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is expected to attend the wedding.

