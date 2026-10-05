Steven Baker joins CBS News as consultant to help improve ‘CBS Mornings’ and ‘CBS Evening News’

CBS News has brought in Steven Baker, a former executive producer of ABC News’ Nightline, as a consultant and adviser as the network works to improve the performance of its flagship morning and evening news programmes.
Baker joined CBS News earlier this week and will work directly with CBS News President Tom Cibrowski, according to Variety. His remit will include working with the leadership of CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News, with the aim of bringing fresh ideas and new energy to both broadcasts.
Cibrowski told staff that Baker would work with programme leaders Jon Tower and Kim Harvey, who oversee CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News, respectively.
He described Baker as someone who could bring new ideas to the programmes at a time when CBS is looking for ways to strengthen its position in the competitive US morning and evening news markets.
Baker brings extensive experience from ABC News. He became executive producer of Nightline in 2017 and developed a reputation for experimenting with the programme's format and reach.
During his time there, Nightline programming was taken beyond its traditional late-night slot, including an hour-long special for Freeform aimed at younger viewers.
In 2020, Baker also oversaw a month-long Turning Point takeover of the Nightline time slot, focused on race relations in the United States. His approach was built around the idea that a television news brand could reach audiences beyond its conventional broadcast window.
His appointment comes as CBS News faces a clear ratings challenge.
CBS Mornings averaged about 1.6 million viewers during the third quarter of 2026, including roughly 256,000 viewers aged 25 to 54, according to Nielsen figures cited by Variety. The programme continues to trail its competitors at ABC and NBC.
CBS Evening News has recorded a modest year-on-year increase in viewership, but its overall audience remains below the levels seen before Norah O'Donnell left the anchor desk in early 2025. It too remains behind the leading evening broadcasts.
Baker's arrival also adds another former ABC News executive to the CBS operation. Cibrowski previously held senior positions at ABC News, while Matt Gutman and Wendy Fisher are among other former ABC figures who have joined CBS News in 2026.
Before joining CBS, Baker had been working with former ABC News president James Goldston on a nonfiction division at Candle Media. His new role at CBS places him directly inside the network's effort to rethink two of its most visible daily news programmes.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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