‘Stop invading our streets every day’: Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey says ‘not saying ICE not to…’ | 10 updates

Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, where 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent last week, said what’s happening now isn’t normal immigration enforcement, according to RT.

In Minneapolis, federal officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd of onlookers who had gathered near a car accident involving immigration agents, just a few blocks from the site where a woman was fatally shot last week, as reported by Associated Press.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. Frey called out the Trump administration and noted, “We are not asking ICE not to do ICE things. We are asking this government to stop the unconstitutional conduct and to stop evading streets each and every day.”

2. The state, along with Minneapolis and St. Paul, argued that the Department of Homeland Security is infringing on First Amendment rights and other constitutional guarantees. The suit asks for a temporary restraining order to stop the enforcement campaign or restrict its scope, the report stated.

Advertisement

3. “This is, in essence, a federal invasion of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, and it must stop,” state Attorney General Keith Ellison said at a news conference. “These poorly trained, aggressive and armed agents of the federal state have terrorized Minnesota with widespread unlawful conduct.”

3. Homeland Security is pledging to put more than 2,000 immigration officers into Minnesota and says it has made more than 2,000 arrests since December. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has called the surge its largest enforcement operation ever.

4. Tension flared again on Monday, five days after an ICE officer shot Renee Good in the head while she was sitting in her SUV.

5. Minneapolis was still unsettled in the shooting’s wake, with a large school walkout, emotional visits to the flower-covered memorial for Good, and clashes between crowds and agents using tear gas to disperse them.

Advertisement

6. According to Bloomberg report, the Trump administration is also being accused in similar legal actions. Civilian protesters have brought their own case and are scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday, claiming federal immigration actions are unlawful.

7. On Monday, officials from Illinois and the city of Chicago filed a separate lawsuit, arguing that immigration agents’ “menacing, violent, and unlawful incursion” into their communities is an illegal effort to force them to accept President Trump’s policy goals, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

8. “This is a critical moment for oversight, and members of Congress must be able to conduct oversight at ICE detention facilities, without notice, to obtain urgent and essential information for ongoing funding negotiations,” they wrote.

9. U.S. government press releases show that four migrants died while in immigration custody during the first 10 days of 2026, adding to last year’s record number of detention deaths under US President Trump, Reuters reported.

We are asking this government to stop the unconstitutional conduct and to stop evading streets each and every day.

This is, in essence, a federal invasion of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, and it must stop.

10. ICE said the deaths — involving two Hondurans, a Cuban and a Cambodian — occurred between January 3 and 9. The administration is moving to speed up deportations and has expanded detention, with ICE holding 69,000 people as of January 7, the Reuters report noted.

(With inputs from agencies)