Who is Colin McDonald? Donald Trump’s pick for Assistant Attorney General to ‘STOP THE SCAMS!’

US President Donald Trump has nominated federal prosecutor Colin McDonald for a newly created senior Justice Department post aimed at combating what the administration describes as large-scale fraud involving federal resources.

Announced on Wednesday, the nomination would make Colin McDonald the first-ever Assistant Attorney General for National Fraud Enforcement, pending Senate confirmation. The role carries broad authority to investigate and prosecute alleged misappropriation of taxpayer funds across the United States.

Trump announces new ‘fraud’ division at DoJ Trump revealed the nomination in a statement on Truth Social, presenting the new position as part of a wider effort to restore oversight of federal spending and crack down on fraud-related offences.

“I am pleased to nominate Colin McDonald to serve as the first ever Assistant Attorney General for National FRAUD Enforcement, a new Division at the Department of Justice, which I created to catch and stop FRAUDSTERS that have been STEALING from the American People. My Administration has uncovered Fraud schemes in States like Minnesota and California, where these thieves have stolen Hundreds of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars. Colin McDonald is a very Smart, Tough, and Highly Respected AMERICA FIRST Federal Prosecutor who has successfully delivered Justice in some of the most difficult and high stakes cases our Country has ever seen. Together, we will END THE FRAUD, and RESTORE INTEGRITY to our Federal Programs. Congratulations Colin — STOP THE SCAMS!”, President Trump announced on Truth Social.

The White House has not yet detailed the operational scope of the new division, though senior officials have indicated it will focus on alleged fraud in federally funded programmes, including social services and pandemic relief initiatives.

Who is Colin McDonald? While not widely known at the national level, McDonald has developed a reputation within federal law enforcement as a determined and effective prosecutor, particularly in complex public corruption cases.

In 2020, Colin McDonald played a key role in securing convictions in one of Hawaii’s most high-profile law enforcement scandals. Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, his wife and city prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, along with two police officers, were convicted in a case involving the framing of an innocent man to conceal their own criminal conduct.

The Kealohas were found guilty of false arrest and obstruction of justice after abusing their authority to have a family member arrested under the false claim that he had stolen their mailbox. Prosecutors argued the move was designed to discredit the relative and conceal the couple’s theft of $148,000 from an elderly family member.

Lavish spending and lengthy prison sentences Following their convictions, the four defendants received prison sentences ranging from 42 to 156 months. Prosecutors detailed how the stolen funds were spent on luxury items and experiences, including Elton John concert tickets, payments for Mercedes and Maserati vehicles, a Disneyland holiday, and a $23,976 brunch bill.

The case cemented Colin McDonald’s standing as a capable prosecutor willing to take on powerful figures within the justice system.

Colin McDonald' current role and reporting structure raise questions Colin McDonald currently serves as associate deputy attorney general, reporting to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. His career includes federal prosecutorial roles in Southern California and Hawaii between 2014 and 2025.

If confirmed, McDonald would operate outside traditional Justice Department reporting lines. Unlike most senior DOJ officials, he would report directly to Trump and Vice President JD Vance, a structural shift that has prompted questions among legal observers about independence and oversight.

Vance, who formally announced the new role earlier this month, offered strong praise for McDonald’s credentials.

“Colin McDonald is widely regarded as a thorough and highly competent attorney. He has an exceptional prosecutorial track record, which we look forward to seeing him put to use in his new role as Assistant Attorney General.”

Support from DOJ leadership and former superiors Attorney General Pam Bondi also endorsed the nomination, highlighting McDonald’s experience and internal standing within the department.

McDonald “is doing outstanding work at the Department of Justice and will continue to be an invaluable asset on our team” and his experience “makes him perfectly suited to help lead the charge on dismantling criminal fraud networks and halting the theft of taxpayer dollars.”

Former Southern California US Attorney Robert Brewer, who supervised McDonald during Trump’s first term, described him as a principled and effective public servant.

“I assigned him to a very difficult public corruption case in Hawaii that seriously needed his organizational and legal skills. As expected, he was invaluable in resolving the case in a most favorable way,” Brewer said.

“Mr. McDonald is exceedingly bright, dedicated and is a great leader. The American people can trust his judgment, his ethics and will be proud of his work.”

Scope of the ‘fraud’ mandate remains unclear Despite strong endorsements, the precise remit of the new National Fraud Enforcement division has yet to be formally outlined. Legal analysts note that the breadth of the proposed authority — coupled with direct reporting to the White House — could mark a significant departure from conventional Justice Department practice.