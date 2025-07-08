‘Stopped India-Pak war’, ‘India-US trade deal soon’, ‘Unhappy about Putin’ — 10 things Trump said today at White House

US President Donald Trump held a private dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday as he answered reporters' questions on a wide-ranging topics — from trade deals with countries to geopolitical tensions.

Here are 10 things Donald Trump said today at the White House — 1. Donald Trump again took credit for allegedly ‘stopping’ the India-Pakistan conflict in May, saying, “We stopped a lot of fights, very, very big one was India and Pakistan. We stopped that over trade. We are dealing with India and Pakistan. We said that we are not going to be dealing with you at all if you are gonna fight. They were maybe at a nuclear stage. Stopping that was really important.”

2. Asked if his tariff letters to 14 countries were the final words, Trump said, “I would say firm but not a 100 per cent firm. If they call up and they say we would like to do something in a different way, we will be open to that.”

3. Trump also teased that a US-India trade deal was close. “We are close to making a deal with India. We've made a deal with the United Kingdom. We've made a deal with China.”

4. Regarding the tariff letters sent to 14 countries, Trump said, “Others we met with, and we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal, so we just send them a letter. We're sending out letters to various countries telling them how much tariffs they have to pay. Some will maybe adjust a little bit depending if they have a cause, we're not going to be unfair about it.”

5. On being asked if the US is going to launch another strike on Iran, Trump said, “I hope we're not going to have to do that. I can't imagine wanting to do that. I can't imagine them wanting to do that.”

6. The US President further revealed that Iran wants to sit with America for talks. “They (Iran) want to meet. They want to work something out. They are very different now than they were two weeks ago.”

7. “I would love to be able to, at the right time, take those sanctions off, give them a chance at rebuilding, because I'd like to see Iran build itself back up in a peaceful manner, and not going around saying, 'death to America,' 'death to the USA,' 'death to Israel,' as they were doing,” Trump said about removing sanctions imposed on Iran.

8. Trump said Hamas was willing to agree a truce with Israel, as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push for an end to the Gaza war. “They want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire,” he told reporters at the White House.

9. On Russia-Ukraine war, the US President said, “We are going to send some more weapons (to Ukraine). They have to be able to defend themselves. They are getting hit very hard. So many people are dying in that mess.”