Storms, heat wave, outages: Americans gear up for flash flooding after weather dampens Fourth of July celebrations

The Fourth of July celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary were marred by deadly storms and a heat wave across large parts of the United States, leaving hundreds of thousands of utility customers without electricity. Forecasters have also warned that severe weather is expected to continue through the week.

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Severe weather conditions dampen Fourth of July celebrations CBS News on Sunday (local time) reported that millions of Americans across the Northeast experienced record-setting temperatures, while thunderstorms in the Midwest toppled trees, brought down power lines, and disrupted travel across several states.

Also Read | 4th of July to see thunderstorms? Washington cancels parade amid extreme heat

In the capital city, Washington, D.C., thunderstorms compelled thousands to temporarily evacuate the National Mall, which was hosting the Freedom 250 Fourth of July celebrations, including US President Donald Trump's address, which was delayed by over an hour, and a massive fireworks show.

Attendees in the capital were asked to evacuate and seek shelter in buildings near the National Mall after the organisers delayed the commencement of the "Salute to America" events. In a statement, Freedom 250 spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said, "The safety of our guests, performers, and staff is our top priority. Due to approaching severe storms, Freedom 250, the United States Secret Service, the United States Park Police, the National Park Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and all public safety partners are asking all guests to evacuate the event grounds and seek temporary shelter in a nearby building."

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Also Read | Thousands asked to evacuate National Mall in Washington amid severe weather

On Sunday, roughly 797,000 utility customers were left without power, with most outages being reported in Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to data from the utility tracking site PowerOutage.us.

New Jersey reported at least 25 suspected heat-related deaths, with the ages of those affected ranging from their mid-30s to their 80s. Both New Jersey and Atlantic City recorded their highest July temperature at 105 degrees.

The intense heat across the region helped in the development of severe storms, bringing wind gusts of up to 70 mph to areas including Perth Amboy, New Jersey. The weather disrupted rail services to New Jersey, causing cancellations and delays, while hundreds of trees were either damaged or uprooted.

Meanwhile, hundreds of utility workers from 12 states and Canada were deployed to Michigan on the afternoon of the Fourth of July to accelerate power restoration efforts, according to CBS Detroit.

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Intense weather conditions also led multiple cities to cancel fireworks displays and reschedule them for later, along with canceling festival holidays.

34 million Americans under flood watch The report said severe weather is forecast to persist throughout the week, with flood watches in effect for nearly 34 million residents across the Northeast until late Monday.

Between Monday and Tuesday, persistent heavy rainfall in the mid-Atlantic region could lead to flash flooding in the country's Northeastern urban areas. Some areas, such as New York City and Philadelphia, are likely to receive up to four inches of rain.

As a cold front pushes through the area, additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist across northern parts of the country and parts of the Great Basin, with strong to severe storms forecast from the mid-Atlantic through the northern Plains.

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Additionally, scattered tornadoes are likely in the Plains, although the main threats will be wind gusts and hail.

Forecasters continue to monitor the evolving weather system as millions across the country remain at risk of further severe weather in the coming days.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.