The south-central United States continues to face a weekend of severe weather, with significant threats extending into Sunday. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that damaging thunderstorms, potential tornadoes, and flash flooding could impact millions as a powerful cold front advances eastward.

Storm system overview The severe weather follows an intense round of thunderstorms that swept across Gulf Coast states from northeastern Texas to western Georgia on Saturday (December 28). This earlier activity resulted in over 160 reported severe weather incidents, including nearly three dozen tornadoes, two fatalities, and multiple injuries in Texas and Mississippi. As this system shifts eastward, parts of the southern Atlantic Seaboard are now at heightened risk.

Sunday’s severe weather forecast AccuWeather has issued a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms for much of the Southeast into Sunday evening. Affected areas include cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, and Columbia in the Carolinas; Richmond, Virginia; Savannah, Georgia; and Jacksonville, Florida. The primary threats include:

Tornadoes: While the peak tornado activity may be slightly less intense than on Saturday, isolated tornadoes remain possible, particularly in the southern Atlantic Seaboard.

Damaging winds: Gusts strong enough to bring down trees and power lines are likely along the cold front.

Flash flooding: Torrential downpours may quickly overwhelm drainage systems, especially in areas already affected by previous storms, such as zones impacted by Hurricane Helene in late September.

Key weather drivers The unusual warmth and humidity across portions of the Southeast are playing a critical role in fueling these storms. "Despite being late December, conditions will feel more like spring in some areas, which significantly enhances the risk of severe weather," AccuWeather meteorologists explained.

Cities at risk Major population centers expected to experience severe thunderstorms on Sunday include:

Southeast cities: Charlotte, Charleston (both West Virginia and South Carolina), Raleigh, Columbia, Savannah, and Jacksonville.

Mid-Atlantic: Richmond, Dover, and portions of the I-95 corridor during Sunday evening.

Northeast travel disruptions: While severe weather may subside further north, cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, and Cleveland could face heavy rain and gusty winds, potentially causing travel delays.

Timing of storms Afternoon: Severe thunderstorms are expected to first develop and by evening are expected to progress eastward.

Late night: The cold front will bring a swift end to severe weather from west to east, clearing much of the Southeast by Monday morning.

Preparedness and safety Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay updated on weather alerts and take immediate shelter if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued. AccuWeather emphasizes the importance of monitoring local conditions closely, as the rapid movement of storms could catch people off guard.

Impact on travel and infrastructure In the Northeast, even where storms are not expected to reach severe levels, brief but intense downpours and gusty winds may reduce visibility and cause ponding on roads during a busy travel period. Cities like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and New York City may see disruptions as the storm system makes its final push out of the United States.