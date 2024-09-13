Stormy Daniels says Donald Trump never wanted to be US President as poll race heats up: ‘He wants to…’

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Stormy Daniels says Donald Trump never sought to be US President as poll race heats up: ‘He wants to…’
Stormy Daniels says Donald Trump never sought to be US President as poll race heats up: ‘He wants to…’(REUTERS)

Adult film actor Stormy Daniels has claimed that Donald Trump does not actually want to be the President of the United States. The assertion comes mere weeks ahead of the US elections amidst an increasingly hectic poll campaign. Meanwhile a federal appeals court rejected his request to halt postconviction proceedings in his hush money criminal case — pertaining to hush money payments made to the actor.

“He doesn’t want to be president. He wants to be king. He wants to sit on his gold-toilet throne and wear a f***ing — I don’t know…” Daniels told Rolling Stone during a recent interview.

She opined that Trump remained in the fray simply ‘because his ego prevented him from acknowledging failure’. The adult actor also touched upon her concerns that the former POTUS would charge her with treason if he was re-elected to the White House.

Also Read | ’Comrade’, ’Marxist’: Trump using ’red-baiting’ tactic against Harris

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election. The former President has denied any wrongdoing and refutes her claim that the two had a sexual encounter a decade earlier. 

Sentencing in the case was recently delayed until after the elections — a move that could lead to a dismissal of the case altogether. Trump will be now be sentenced on November 26. If he were to win a second term in office, the Justice Department could dismiss the Special Counsel and effectively end the cases against him. Judge Juan Merchan has also said he’ll rule on Trump’s request to overturn the verdict on presidential immunity grounds by November 12.

Falsifying business records is punishable by up to four years behind bars. Other potential sentences include probation, a fine or a conditional discharge, which would require Trump to stay out of trouble to avoid additional punishment.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsStormy Daniels says Donald Trump never wanted to be US President as poll race heats up: ‘He wants to…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue