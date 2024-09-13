Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

Adult film actor Stormy Daniels has claimed that Donald Trump does not actually want to be the President of the United States. The assertion comes mere weeks ahead of the US elections amidst an increasingly hectic poll campaign. Meanwhile a federal appeals court rejected his request to halt postconviction proceedings in his hush money criminal case — pertaining to hush money payments made to the actor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He doesn’t want to be president. He wants to be king. He wants to sit on his gold-toilet throne and wear a f***ing — I don’t know…" Daniels told Rolling Stone during a recent interview.

She opined that Trump remained in the fray simply ‘because his ego prevented him from acknowledging failure’. The adult actor also touched upon her concerns that the former POTUS would charge her with treason if he was re-elected to the White House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election. The former President has denied any wrongdoing and refutes her claim that the two had a sexual encounter a decade earlier.

Sentencing in the case was recently delayed until after the elections — a move that could lead to a dismissal of the case altogether. Trump will be now be sentenced on November 26. If he were to win a second term in office, the Justice Department could dismiss the Special Counsel and effectively end the cases against him. Judge Juan Merchan has also said he’ll rule on Trump’s request to overturn the verdict on presidential immunity grounds by November 12.

Falsifying business records is punishable by up to four years behind bars. Other potential sentences include probation, a fine or a conditional discharge, which would require Trump to stay out of trouble to avoid additional punishment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}