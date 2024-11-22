Stormy Thanksgiving ahead in US: Back-to-back storms and rain poised to disrupt travel plans of millions

  • AccuWeather forecasts stormy weather during Thanksgiving week, with back-to-back storms expected to impact travel plans for millions. Rain, snow, and gusty winds may cause significant delays, especially on the busiest travel days.

Livemint
Updated22 Nov 2024, 07:44 PM IST
A low pressure storm system known as a 'bomb cyclone' forms off the coast of the U.S. Pacific Northwest and western Canada in a composite satellite image November 19, 2024. IRA/NOAA/Handout via REUTERS
A low pressure storm system known as a ’bomb cyclone’ forms off the coast of the U.S. Pacific Northwest and western Canada in a composite satellite image November 19, 2024. IRA/NOAA/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

AccuWeather is forecasting a turbulent Thanksgiving week as back-to-back storms are expected to cause significant disruptions to travel plans for millions of Americans. With a record 79.9 million people anticipated to travel this holiday season, the commercial weather forecasting company predicts stormy weather across the US will lead to delays, particularly on the busiest travel days of the year.

Stormy weather across the US

The forecasting company's Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok is advising travelers to prepare for a stormy Thanksgiving week. "Buckle up, we’re looking at a stormy pattern for Thanksgiving week," Pastelok said. "Wet and wintry weather could slow down families traveling ahead of Thanksgiving."

According to the advisory, the worst weather will occur in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day, with rain, snow, and gusty winds affecting regions across the country. Travelers can expect significant delays due to the inclement conditions, especially in the West Coast, Northeast, and parts of the Midwest.

Forecast for Thanksgiving Day

AccuWeather forecasts a mix of rain, snow, and thunderstorms to impact different regions of the US on Thanksgiving Day:

Gulf Coast & Southeast: Showers and thunderstorms will affect the western and central Gulf Coast, while parts of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys could experience rain.

Northwest & Four Corners: Rain and snow showers are expected to slow travel in these regions.

Northeast: Morning showers are expected in the coastal Northeast, with flurries in parts of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and upstate New York.

Southeast: Florida and parts of the Southeast will see warm and dry conditions, with air conditioners likely running across the region.

Impact on travelers

For those traveling ahead of Thanksgiving, the weekend is expected to bring significant weather hazards. Rain and mountain snow are forecasted to affect the West Coast, while a slow-moving storm will bring gusty winds and a mix of rain and snow to the Northeast.

Tuesday (November 26) and Wednesday (November 27), expected to be the busiest travel days, will likely see wet and slippery conditions. A storm will track across the eastern US, spreading rain and snow showers across the Great Lakes. Cities like Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati, and St. Louis could face periods of rain, making driving conditions hazardous.

Also Read | At least 52 dead, millions without power as Hurricane Helene wreaks havoc in US

Black Friday and holiday shopping weather

Shoppers heading out for Black Friday sales should prepare for wet weather, particularly in the eastern US. Thunderstorms and rain are forecast for the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The northern Plains and Upper Midwest will experience colder weather, with snow showers possible in cities like Salt Lake City, Denver, and Minneapolis. There is also a chance of a rain and snow mix in the Northwest, which could complicate shopping plans.

Also Read | Bomb Cyclone hits Northwest US, killing 2 and causing widespread power outages

Winter sports outlook

The weather forecast also notes that the early season storms are bringing much-needed snow to ski resorts in the West and Northwest. The first atmospheric river of the season, combined with recent storms, has allowed resorts to open early, providing a strong start to the ski season. Pastelok expects a good winter for skiers and snowboarders across the West and interior Northwest.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 07:44 PM IST
