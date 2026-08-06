Strait of Hormuz deal imminent: Is US prepared to back bigger role for Iran? Explained

A proposed shipping arrangement between Iran and Oman for the Strait of Hormuz has turned attention to whether the United States is willing to accept a larger role for Tehran in one of the world's most strategically important waterways.

Iran and Oman are close to finalising a temporary agreement on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with officials from both countries indicating that a deal could be announced soon. The discussions come as both Iran and the US have signalled progress towards an understanding over the crucial waterway.

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An Iranian government official linked to the agreement told MS NOW that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would involve “no fees or tolls” under the temporary arrangement agreed between Tehran and Muscat.

The official said the deal would cover all inbound traffic through Iranian territorial waters and outbound vessels using a route closer to Oman.

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The official, who spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the matter, said the arrangement was aimed at allowing talks to return to the ceasefire and memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the United States in mid-June, starting another 60-day period of negotiations, reported CNBC.

The official also said that the United Nations’ International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the US would be involved in announcing the agreement.

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Another Gulf government official told MS NOW that the arrangement had been endorsed by members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Iran says agreement with Oman nearing completion Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said an understanding had been reached on most issues related to the proposed shipping arrangement, including maritime routes.

“An understanding in principle has been reached on almost all the raised issues, including the map for maritime traffic entry and exit routes,” Gharibabadi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday.

He said the arrangement could remain valid for “two to four months”.

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However, Gharibabadi cautioned that the agreement between Tehran and Muscat would not automatically mean the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

A bilateral deal with Oman “does not mean the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz", he said.

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Gharibabadi also said the US was ready to “return to commitments”, while denying that negotiations with Washington were taking place during the current discussions.

He did not elaborate on the commitments but appeared to be referring to the interim understanding reached between Iran and the US in June.

Tehran says US not part of Oman talks Iran has maintained that the current discussions are between Tehran and Muscat and that the US is not directly involved.

“The path of understanding is between Iran and Oman, and no negotiations with the US have taken place during this period,” Gharibabadi said.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the US on 17 June, Tehran was expected to allow commercial vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz without charges for 60 days. In return, Washington had committed to lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ships, among other measures.

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Gharibabadi said Iran had sought changes to existing shipping routes in the strait, arguing that they no longer suited the current security situation.

He said the “old routes no longer meet the current difficult conditions that have jeopardized the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei had earlier said the deal was close to completion, provided that “some third parties do not obstruct work in this regard.”

Trump says US and Iran are talking US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a deal related to the Strait of Hormuz was close and confirmed that his administration was in contact with Iran.

“We are talking. Let’s see what happens,” Trump said at a rally in Las Vegas, according to Bloomberg.

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As per AP, when asked on Tuesday evening about an Axios report suggesting an announcement on the Hormuz could be made on Wednesday, Trump said, “It could happen. Tomorrow or the next day,” adding, “A lot of progress has been made.”

Trump had earlier accused Iran of being “duplicitous” regarding peace talks, saying negotiations were underway “whether Iran wants to admit it or not.”

However, no final agreement involving all parties has been announced so far. The proposed arrangement remains under discussion, with details regarding its implementation, duration and maritime routes yet to be finalised.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X