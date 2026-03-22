Strait of Hormuz open to all except for enemies, says Iranian representative at International Maritime Organisation

The strategic Strait of Hormuz is open to all shipping except vessels linked to "Iran's enemies", Iran's representative to the UN maritime agency has said, as the de facto blockade of the vital chokepoint continues to push up global oil prices.

Ali Mousavi, Tehran’s representative at the International Maritime Organisation, also said that Iran is ready to cooperate with the UN agency to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf.

'US-Israeli attack on Iran caused this' According to Mousavi, ships not linked to "Iran's enemies" could pass the strait by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Tehran.

"Diplomacy remains Iran's priority. However, a complete cessation of aggression as well as mutual trust and confidence are more important," Mousavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

He also added that the Israeli and US attacks against Iran were at the "root of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz".

Strait of Hormuz The 67 km long Strait of Hormuz, which at its narrowest point is just 33 km wide, is a key shipping route for the world’s oil and gas. Around 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes through the narrow chokepoint between Iran and Oman, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

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Following the US-Israeli war on Iran, the shipment of oil and natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted due to fear of attacks, threatening a global energy shock.

Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran Amid the growing international concerns, US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he would “hit and obliterate” Iran’s power plants, beginning with the biggest one, if it didn’t open the strait within 48 hours.

Over the past few days, Trump has been trying to get Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, unsuccessfully, including asking NATO to help.

There were also reports that the US could send warships or ground troops to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responds to Trump's threat Responding to Trump, Iran on Sunday warned it will attack key infrastructure across the Middle East if the US follows through on the threat to “obliterate“ Tehran’s power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz swiftly reopens.

“Following previous warnings, if Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted,” Iran’s military operational command said in a statement on Tasnim news agency Sunday.