Strait of Hormuz to ‘Strait of Trump’ — Internet in splits over Trump's slip up, netizens say US President ‘on brand’

US President Donald Trump dubbed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for oil traffic controlled by Iran, as the “Strait of Trump” in a slip-up.

He quickly corrected himself, saying that his comment was a "mistake". But Trump, who has renamed several buildings in Washington after himself during his second term, then added that “there's no accidents with me.”

The Strait of Hormuz was open to international shipping before the conflict, but has since ground to a standstill, leading to a surge in global energy prices.

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Check the ‘Strait of Trump’ video here: “We're negotiating now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up,” Trump told a Saudi-backed FII Priority investment forum in Miami. “They have to open up the Strait of Trump -- I mean Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake.”

Trump said the media would pounce upon the comment, but then added “there's no accidents with me, not too many.”

During a cabinet meeting, Trump said it was "an option" to take control of Iran's oil as the United States has effectively done with Venezuela.

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He also talked about how he had ordered the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" shortly after returning to power.

Trump made similar teasing comments before renaming Washington's Kennedy arts center the “Trump-Kennedy Center.” A peace institute in Washington was also renamed after Trump last year.

Here's how social media users reacted: The Internet had a good laugh at Trump's comment, but had divided opinions.

MAGA followers deemed it a “power move” and said, “Classic Trump turns a slip into a power move. ‘No accidents with me!’ He's signaling strength: Iran must reopen the strait or face real pressure. Freudian or strategic branding? Either way, the world knows who's setting the terms now. Energy flows matter, and he's not backing down.”

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“'The Strait of Trump' accidentally coming out of his own mouth during a live press conference is the most perfectly on brand slip of the tongue in political history. At least he caught himself but you know part of him didn’t hate the sound of it,” said another user.

“People of Iran will happily change the name to strait of TRUMP post total collapse of evil regime. Little present for gift of freedom,” a user claimed.

“Personally, I'm very much in favour of renaming the Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump’, provided he gets rid of the mullahs' regime. I think it's much better than the fake Persian name they gave it, which is supposed to be an Arabic name... but it's better for Trump, and better than the Nobel Prize, in my opinion,” added another user.

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Also Read | Trump delays strikes on Iranian power plants by 10 days

However, Trump critics shared some hilarious memes mocking the US president.

Trump meme

“Thinks he rules the world 😂 He is going to get humbled to soon!” a user said.

Another user claimed that the Strait of Hormuz would begin collecting tolls if Trump took over it.

Trump meme

Trump meme

The 79-year-old US leader on Friday, local time, reiterated his claims that Tehran is ready to make a deal despite its denials, and said that talks were underway to negotiate an end to the month-long conflict.

Trump meme

Trump added that Iran was "on the run" and reiterated assertions that Tehran's leadership, navy, air force and nuclear program had all suffered significant damage.

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