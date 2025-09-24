Study links magnesium supplements to gut bacteria growth and reduced colorectal cancer risk, especially in women.

In findings from a precision-oriented clinical trial, Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers have revealed that magnesium supplementation increases gut bacteria crucial for synthesizing vitamin D and possibly reducing colorectal cancer risk, as reported by Medical Xpress.

Results have been published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The effect was most pronounced in females, with researchers suggesting that estrogen may be a mechanism for enhancing magnesium's cellular uptake, and thus its effects.

Magnesium's effects on gut microbes and vitamin D synthesis This clinical trial builds on prior evidence that supplementation with magnesium increases blood levels of vitamin D. But this trial showed magnesium also augments vitamin D synthesis in the gut, the local effects of which may help mitigate risk factors associated with colorectal cancer, even in the absence of sunlight.

The trial investigated the effects of magnesium supplementation on gut microbial data related to the presence of the TRPM7 genotype, which regulates the cellular uptake of both magnesium and calcium.

As noted in Medical Xpress, the results provide a preliminary link between magnesium and reduced risk of colorectal cancer in key populations.

Gender-based response to magnesium supplementation The researchers observed that the influence of magnesium supplementation was more pronounced in females.

The researchers hypothesized that estrogen could be a central player in shifting magnesium from circulation to cellular uptake, thereby increasing microbial activity in the gut.

In participants with adequate TRPM7 function, there was a significant increase in the levels of beneficial bacteria, including Carnobacterium maltaromaticum and Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, known to work together to enhance vitamin D production and mitigate colorectal cancer risk.

Consequences of the Colorectal Cancer Prevention The trial consisted of 236 individuals, all of whom had a history of colorectal polyps. The median follow-up time was 3.5 years post-colonoscopies. In those with adequate TRPM7 function, increased F. prausnitzii in rectal mucosa was associated with a threefold increase in the odds of developing additional polyps.

Reassuringly, those in the inadequate TRPM7 function group, when supplemented with magnesium, had a reduction in F. prausnitzii in rectal mucosa, providing evidence that magnesium might help reduce colorectal cancer risk for those with a genetic predisposition.

This groundbreaking study paves the way for precision-based strategies in colorectal cancer prevention, emphasizing the significant role of magnesium and gut health in mitigating cancer risk.

FAQs How does magnesium supplementation affect colorectal cancer risk? Magnesium supplementation increases gut bacteria that synthesize vitamin D, which may help reduce colorectal cancer risk by locally influencing the gut without sunlight.

Why was the effect more pronounced in females? Researchers suggest that estrogen may play a role in enhancing magnesium's cellular uptake, increasing microbial activity in the gut, and boosting vitamin D synthesis.