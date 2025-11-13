Stunning northern lights up skies across US and beyond — rare spectacle captured in photos

In a very rare display of nature, the northern lights, or aurora borealis, were seen across North America on Tuesday, 11 November, with the phenomenon expected to return in the coming nights as well. According to USA Today, the northern lights flashed across the skies due to a geomagnetic storm. Notably, an aurora forms when a solar flare erupts on the Sun, sending charged particles towards Earth, which then interact with our atmosphere.

Other states not initially predicted by NOAA, such as Texas, Colorado and Florida, also witnessed the light show.

“The aurora does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as 1,000 km away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right,” NOAA’s website says.

The Space Weather Prediction Centre has warned that the strong solar event could disrupt power grids, interfere with communications, and affect some GPS signals on Wednesday, 12 November, as the phenomenon continues. It may also bring another dazzling display of colourful lights dancing across the northern horizon.

A forecast map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that the aurora could be visible in at least 21 states, with the spectacle expected to continue into the early hours of Wednesday, 12 November. According to NOAA, the northern lights are typically most visible an hour or two before midnight.

According to NOAA’s forecast, parts of around 18 states fall either partially or fully within the predicted “view line” for the northern lights on 12 November. The view line marks the southernmost point from which the aurora may be visible along the northern horizon.

Here’s a look at some of the stunning photos captured from across the country

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow in the sky over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast, England.

Northern Lights, also called aurora borealis, illuminate the night sky in Valtournenche, Aosta Valley, Italy.

The dazzling views were also captured by people and shared on social media.

“Witnessed Northern Lights for the first time,” an individual wrote as they posted a video. The clip captured the bright green-hued aurora in the night sky.

What time will Northern Lights be visible across 17 US states tonight, Nov 12?

Here's the full list of US states that could see auroras tonight. Based on the latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aurora forecast map, the following 17 US states appear full or partially above the aurora viewing line:

Alaska

Washington

North Dakota

Montana

Minnesota

Idaho

South Dakota

Wisconsin

Oregon

Michigan

Vermont

New Hampshire

Wyoming

New York

Iowa

Nebraska

Illinois