Subway launches ‘Happy Gilmore Meal’ ahead of Netflix sequel premiere

As the release of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ approaches later this month, Subway has teamed up with Netflix to launch a new limited-time promotion celebrating the cult-classic golf comedy.

Fans of the original 1990s film can now enjoy the Happy Gilmore Meal, available in Subway locations across the United States, including New Jersey, starting from July 11, 2025.

Below is everything to know about the new offer, from what’s included in the meal to its availability and price.

All That You Need to Know About The Meal What is the Subway ‘Happy Gilmore Meal’? The Subway Happy Gilmore Meal allows customers to upgrade any combo or Meal of the Day for an additional $1. In return, they receive exclusive packaging featuring a QR code and one of four limited-edition collectible cups, each showcasing a beloved character from the ‘Happy Gilmore’ film universe.

The packaging includes access to Subway’s Happy Place—an interactive website offering film clips, games, merchandise giveaways and other fan-exclusive content.

Which characters appear on the collectible cups? The cups were illustrated by renowned sports artist and director Mickey Duzyj and depict a mix of original and new characters from the film franchise:

Happy Gilmore: Adam Sandler’s iconic title character

Shooter McGavin: Gilmore’s long-standing PGA nemesis, played by Christopher McDonald

Hal L.: The sinister former nursing home orderly, portrayed by Ben Stiller

Oscar: A new character introduced in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, played by global music star Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio)

How much does the ‘Happy Gilmore Meal’ cost? The Happy Gilmore Meal costs just $1 more than a standard combo or Meal of the Day at Subway. This includes the collectible cup and themed packaging.

Where is the Subway ‘Happy Gilmore Meal’ available? The promotion is available at participating Subway restaurants across the United States, including throughout New Jersey. Fans are advised to act quickly, as supplies are limited.

How long is the offer available? Subway has not announced a firm end date, stating only that the offer is valid “while supplies last.” Given the popularity of the film and its cult following, the promotional items may not be available for long.

Is there any promotional media supporting the campaign? Yes. A new advert released this week stars Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) alongside professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who is confirmed to make a cameo appearance in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’. The commercial is part of a wider marketing collaboration between Subway and Netflix.

