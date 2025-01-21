Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills have descended on the Cincinnati region, with wind chills as low as -6°F Tuesday morning and dropping to -7°F to -10°F by Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports. Actual highs are expected to remain closer to 20°F, with wind chills barely climbing above zero by Wednesday afternoon. Schools across the area are responding to the frigid conditions by canceling or delaying classes, aiming to keep students safe from exposure.

Light flurries are possible in the region, with forecasters urging residents to watch for slick spots if snow accumulates.

Extreme cold grips Chicago area Chicago is also enduring dangerously cold conditions, with wind chills dipping as low as -30°F and daytime highs barely climbing above zero, according to AccuWeather and local news reports. While sunny skies are expected, the frigid temperatures have prompted the closure of several schools. Many districts are opting for e-learning, while Chicago Public Schools remain closed for a scheduled "School Improvement Day."

The city has opened warming centers to assist residents during the deep freeze, with a modest warm-up expected by Wednesday.

Northeast Ohio cancels classes amid deep freeze Extreme cold has settled over Northeast Ohio, with wind chills forecasted to remain below zero through Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory across the region, warning that exposed skin could be at risk in subzero temperatures.

More than 500 schools across Northeast Ohio have canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to regional reports. School districts are taking precautions to protect students from the frigid weather, which is expected to improve slightly by midweek.

Precautions and warnings issued across the Midwest The local authorities in affected regions, including Cincinnati, Chicago, and Northeast Ohio, are urging residents to take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia. Those venturing outside are advised to dress in layers and limit exposure to the cold as much as possible. Warming centers remain open in urban areas to provide relief for residents lacking adequate heating options.

With temperatures expected to slowly rise by Wednesday afternoon, residents across the Midwest and Ohio Valley are bracing for another frigid day before slight relief arrives.

Bitter cold grips Central and Eastern US- Subzero temperatures spread across Northern states The coldest air this winter has descended on the Central and Eastern United States, with temperatures plunging below zero across multiple states. Residents of the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin began experiencing the brunt of the Arctic chill on Monday. Daytime temperatures in these areas failed to breach 0°F, while nighttime lows dropped to 20-30°F below zero, AccuWeather reported.

In the Minneapolis metro area, subzero conditions that began Saturday evening are forecast to persist into Tuesday afternoon, placing significant strain on energy supplies as residents attempt to stay warm.

Record lows expected through midweek This bitter cold snap aligns with the climatological peak of winter, making record-breaking temperatures possible. AccuWeather stated, since this is the heart of winter, some record-low maximum and minimum temperatures through Wednesday are in jeopardy.

Philadelphia to experience extreme cold Philadelphia is forecast to experience daytime highs in the upper teens by Tuesday, marking the first such occurrence since December 2022. Wind gusts of up to 20-25 mph, particularly across the Great Lakes and Northeast, are set to exacerbate the chilling conditions.

Dangerously low temperatures AccuWeather Meteorologist Haley Taylor warned that temperatures in parts of the Midwest could plunge as low as -50°F. Frostbite on exposed skin could occur within minutes in these conditions, she cautioned. For those working outdoors—such as utility workers and emergency personnel—protective measures are vital.

Impact on ice formation and safety The frigid temperatures are rapidly freezing streams, rivers, and lakes across the Central and Northeast regions. While ice formation has excited fishing enthusiasts, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham warned about the potential dangers of thin ice, particularly in southern states. Parents are urged to monitor children and pets who might be unfamiliar with icy conditions.

Santa Ana winds raise fire risks in Southern California While Southern California saw calmer conditions over the weekend, Santa Ana winds returned on Tuesday, posing significant wildfire risks. Gusts of 60-80 mph are expected in the mountain regions from Ventura to San Diego counties, according to AccuWeather. In the Los Angeles basin, gusts ranging from 40-60 mph are possible, although the area will remain somewhat sheltered.

AccuWeather California Expert Ken Clark highlighted the elevated fire danger, stating, "Any fire that starts in these areas will be difficult, if not impossible, to control."

Ongoing wildfire containment efforts The Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County is now 61% contained, with 23,713 acres burned, while the Eaton Fire stands at 87% containment, impacting 14,021 acres, according to Cal Fire. However, the winds are likely to hamper firefighting efforts.

Health and air quality concerns In addition to the fire threat, experts are warning of poor air quality due to ash stirred up by the winds. "Strong winds will easily pick up ash from previous fires, creating serious health risks," Clark added.