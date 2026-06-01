Sudanese proverb of the day: ‘A large chair does not make a king’

The Sudanese proverb, “A large chair does not make a king,” reminds us that status, titles and symbols of power do not automatically make someone a good leader. True leadership comes from character, wisdom and actions rather than appearance or position.

Leadership is more than a title Throughout history, people have often associated power with grand offices, expensive possessions, and impressive titles. However, this proverb challenges that belief. Simply sitting in a large chair, or holding a powerful position, does not make a person worthy of respect.

A king is not defined by a throne but by the way he leads his people. In the same way, a manager is not respected merely because of a job title, and a public figure is not admired simply because of fame. Respect must be earned through actions and behaviour.

Actions speak louder than symbols The proverb highlights the difference between appearance and reality. A person may look important from the outside, but their true value is revealed through their decisions, honesty, and treatment of others.

Modern society often places great importance on visible signs of success, such as luxury cars, large houses, or senior positions. Yet many people discover that genuine influence comes from integrity, kindness, and competence rather than outward displays of power.

A lesson in humility The saying also encourages humility. People in positions of authority can sometimes believe that their title alone deserves admiration. The proverb serves as a reminder that leadership is a responsibility, not a privilege.

Those who lead effectively listen to others, accept criticism and work for the benefit of the people around them. Their authority comes naturally because it is supported by trust.

Why the message still matters today In workplaces, politics, schools and communities, the proverb remains highly relevant. It encourages people to judge leaders by their actions rather than their status. It also reminds individuals that they do not need a powerful title to make a positive difference.