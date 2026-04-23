Sugar Daddy Scandals: Before DHS' Julia Varvaro, there were others; check out these 3 major scandals in the US

Julia Varvaro is the latest ‘Sugar Daddy’ scandal in the US. In recent times, there have been multiple such controversies. Let’s have a look.

Julia Varvaro, 29, has been placed on administrative leave. The senior Department of Homeland Security official served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed her leave on 22 April 2026, pending an internal investigation.

Julia Varvaro, 29, has been involved in a 'Sugar Daddy' scandal

The complaint was filed by a divorced business executive, Robert B. He claims he spent roughly $40,000 on Varvaro over the course of three months.

Advertisement

This included first-class trips to Aruba, Italy, Switzerland, and San Diego. He also allegedly bought her a $3,500 Bottega handbag and Cartier jewelry.

Robert B, who seems to be much older than Julia, claims he found Varvaro's profile on Seeking.com under the name "Alessia." He also alleges that she used her DHS position to bypass security at Dulles Airport through a TSA supervisor.

He told investigators her financial behavior poses a national security risk. Varvaro denied all allegations, calling Robert B. a disgruntled ex-boyfriend.

Before Julia Varvara, there were others involved in ‘Sugar Daddy’ controversies.

Matt Gaetz A House Ethics Committee report found substantial evidence of serious misconduct by former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. The 42-page report was released on 23 December 2024.

Matt Gaetz reportedly paid over $90,000 to 12 women in three years

The committee found Gaetz got intimate with a 17-year-old girl in July 2017. He allegedly paid her $400. That constitutes statutory rape under Florida law.

Advertisement

Between 2017 and 2020, Gaetz reportedly paid over $90,000 to 12 women. These payments were linked to sexual activity and drug use.

The report also found evidence of cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana use between 2017 and 2019. Gaetz allegedly used his congressional office to expedite a passport for a woman he was involved with.

Advertisement

The Department of Justice declined to file criminal charges. Gaetz resigned from Congress in November 2024 after his nomination to be Attorney General collapsed. His scandal was closely tied to Joel Greenberg, a convicted sex trafficker.

Anthony Weiner Former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner was caught in a major sexting scandal in 2013. He had been conducting a six-month digital affair using the fake name "Carlos Danger."

The woman involved was Sydney Leathers, then a 23-year-old political activist from Indiana. The two exchanged explicit messages and had daily phone calls.

Weiner allegedly offered to help Leathers get an apartment in Chicago for private meetings. He also reportedly used his political connections to impress her and advance her career ambitions.

Anthony Weiner's name was involved with political activist Sydney Leathers,

Leathers said she had never received money from Weiner directly. However, the relationship carried a clear power imbalance and transactional undertones.

Advertisement

The scandal broke when Leathers anonymously leaked their explicit messages to gossip site The Dirty. She said Weiner had falsely claimed his past misconduct was behind him while running for New York City mayor in 2013.

Anna Nicole Smith In 1994, 26-year-old Anna Nicole Smith married 89-year-old oil billionaire J. Howard Marshall II. Their 63-year age gap made it one of America's most talked-about relationships.

They first met in 1991 at a Houston strip club where Smith performed. Marshall immediately gave her cash and promised financial support. Over three years, he reportedly spent millions on jewelry, cars, and luxury experiences. They married in Houston on 27 June 1994.

Anna Nicole Smith got married to 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall II.

Marshall died just 14 months after the wedding. He left behind a $1.6 billion estate. Smith was entirely excluded from his will. A lengthy legal battle followed, eventually reaching the US Supreme Court. By 2014, courts ruled that Smith's estate would receive nothing from Marshall's fortune. Anna died in 2007; she was 39.

Advertisement

The term ‘Sugar Daddy’ is used to describe an affluent older person in a relationship with a younger person. For such women, it’s called ‘Sugar Mommy’. It is believed that, for the younger person, such relationships are primarily used for financial gain.