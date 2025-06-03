Marion ‘Suge’ Knight speaks out on Diddy trial: 'Let him tell his truth, don’t just throw him in the fire pit'

Marion ‘Suge’ Knight, the former head of Death Row Records and once a fierce rival to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has spoken out about Combs’ ongoing federal trial.

He has urged the public to take a broader look at the culture of hip-hop rather than singling out one man.

Marion ‘Suge’ Knight about the Diddy trials In a series of phone interviews with ABC News over the weekend, Suge Knight addressed the case that has dominated headlines. Combs, a music and fashion mogul, is facing serious federal charges and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations.

Knight’s name has already come up in court over 50 times, mostly in reference to his longtime rivalry with Combs or his former leadership of Death Row Records.

While Knight didn’t excuse Combs' alleged behaviour, he suggested the problems run deeper than one person. He also addressed Diddy with his previous street names like 'Puff' and 'Puffy'.

“If you're going to make Puffy answer, make everyone answer,” he said, referring to the wider industry and those who turned a blind eye to misconduct.

“Don’t get me wrong, he did terrible things,” Knight said. “But he didn’t come up with those ideas on his own.”

He added, “I think it’d be a great thing to let Puffy tell his truth. Tell the real truth, and bring everybody accountable.”

Knight believes Combs could still be useful by exposing the darker side of the industry: “I don’t feel that they should take Puffy and lock him up and throw away the key. When you can pick and choose who to put on the fire pit, it’s not fair.”

Combs should tell "the whole truth, nothing but the truth so help him God. That way, everybody would – history won't keep repeating itself," Knight said. "It's a long list of people in the industry that's unhappy because of the things they were being put through. And that's the sad part about it."

Where is Marion ‘Suge’ Knight these days? Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that took place in 2015. The case is unrelated to the charges against Combs.

He pleaded no contest in 2018. As the founder of Death Row Records, Knight had a long history of legal trouble, and his prior convictions led to a harsher sentence under California’s “three strikes” law.