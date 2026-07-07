Suits star Rick Hoffman stuns after intense transformation at 56, check his weight loss secret

Actor Rick Hoffman, 56, left everyone surprised on the internet with his latest picture. Taking to Instagram, the Suits alum dropped a mirror selfie. In the photo, he debuted a new, leaner look than what fans remembered him from the show.

Rick Hoffman's body transformation at 56 Rick Hoffman posed with a full head of hair in the photo. The highlight of his transformation was his visibly slim figure. He wrote on his photo, “Been a min,” adding to the caption of the post, “Circling back.”

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Netizens react Soon after he shared the photo, several fans flooded the comment section with praise. One of them wrote, "You look terrific! congratulations." "If Rick played Harvey Spector," added another. Someone else said, “Wow your looking very dapper.”

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How Rick Hoffman lost weight One of them also requested the actor to spill the beans about his transformation and wrote, "May I ask your secret for weight loss? You look great!”

Rick Hoffman replied by revealing how he shed kilos by following a specific diet. He said that he opted for Intense intermittent fasting while being on a keto diet. However, he said that he stayed away from alcohol at the same time.

“Intense intermittent fasting and keto diet. no alcohol,” Hoffman shared.

What is Intermittent fasting Intermittent fasting is a popular routine followed by many, including celebs, where one follows a specific routine to fast and eat.

According to Apollo Hospitals, “Intermittent fasting is a type of diet that alternates between eating and fasting intervals. This practice focuses on when a person should eat rather than what they should eat. The most commonly followed intermittent fasting method incorporates a daily fasting window of 16 hours and an eating window of 8 hours. This includes consuming all of the day’s calories in an 8-hour eating window and fasting for the remaining 16 hours.”

Keto diet On the other hand, a keto diet is a low-carb diet, increasing the consumption of protein and fat for faster weight loss.

“Ketogenic is a term for a low-carb diet (like the Atkins diet). The idea is for you to get more calories from protein and fat and less from carbohydrates. You cut back most on the carbs that are easy to digest, like sugar, soda, pastries, and white bread,” explained WebMD on its website.

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Does alcohol cause weight gain? Meanwhile, cutting down on alcohol is said to aid weight loss.

According to Dr Brian Shapiro, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic, if someone quits alcohol and concentrates on good nutrition and exercise, they could lose up to 5 pounds in just one month. “When people drop a few pounds, they often see their exercise performance improve,” he once said, as quoted in a Wall Street Journal report.