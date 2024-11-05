Sundar Pichai’s warning to Google employees amid 2024 US election: Here’s what he said

In a recent email, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly highlighted the need for the company to remain a trusted information provider amid increasing political tensions. Tech companies are adjusting content moderation policies as they face scrutiny over misinformation and political biases.

Livemint
Updated5 Nov 2024, 10:05 PM IST
In a recent email, Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the need for the company to remain a trusted information provider amid increasing political tensions.
In a recent email, Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the need for the company to remain a trusted information provider amid increasing political tensions. (AP)

In a companywide email sent on Monday, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai stressed the importance of the tech giant maintaining its role as a “trusted source of information” for individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their political affiliations, reported The Washington Post.

As per the publication,this comes in the wake of heightened political tensions leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

Pichai's message reflects a broader trend among Silicon Valley companies, which are increasingly seeking to distance themselves from the divisive political climate in the United States.

Also Read | US News Today Live Updates on : US Election 2024: Can Donald Trump vote as a convicted criminal? Here’s what the law says

Despite the pivotal role that social media and AI-generated misinformation have played in recent elections, firms are making concerted efforts to navigate these complexities without alienating segments of their user base.

The report adds that in response to criticism during the 2016 election cycle regarding the proliferation of false information on their platforms, major tech companies, including Google and Meta, implemented stringent measures. This included significant investments in content moderation and restrictions on political advertising. Following the events of January 6, 2021, when the U.S. Capitol was stormed, many platforms barred former President Trump from their services entirely.

As the current election campaign progresses, however, there has been a noticeable shift. Tech firms have begun to roll back some of these restrictions, with Meta reducing the visibility of political content on its platforms and YouTube allowing users to make unfounded claims of election fraud without facing penalties.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Impact & trading strategies by Religare’s Sidana

Simultaneously, speculation is brewing over a purported modification on X, formerly known as Twitter, owned by Elon Musk. Users have circulated claims that Musk has reprogrammed the “like” button to represent support for Republican candidate Donald Trump, while the “retweet” function is said to indicate backing for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

These claims gained traction following a viral post on X, where a user stated, “I thought this is fake, but it’s dam true 🙀 that, Elon Musk has changed the like button for the United States Elections. Retweet for Kamala🔂Like for Trump ❤️.”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsSundar Pichai’s warning to Google employees amid 2024 US election: Here’s what he said

      Popular in News

