Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore react to comments made by Donald Trump, Elon Musk: ‘Thats part of life’

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on Tuesday clarified that politics did not play any part in delaying their return to Earth. Wilmore made the comment while reacting to a question on the comments made by US President Donald Trump and SpaceX's Elon Musk.

In January, Trump and Musk have blamed the Joe Biden administration for delaying their return from the International Space Station (ISS).

Donald Trump and Elon Musk said at the end of January that they wanted to accelerate the astronauts' return, blaming the previous administration.

While reacting to the controversy on Tuesday's press conference, Wilmore said that he fully support Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

“I can tell you that we have utmost respect for Donald Trump and Elon Musk. We appreciate all of they do for us. The words they have said, politcs. That's part of life. We understand that,” said Wilmore.