Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore ‘finish packing’ Starliner, uncrewed Boeing spacecraft to leave ISS today

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore “closed Starliner’s hatch for the final time Thursday afternoon, readying the spacecraft for its uncrewed departure”. Here's when and where to watch undocking, re-entry and landing of the Starliner on Saturday, September 7.

Updated6 Sep 2024, 08:13 AM IST
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore pose ahead of the launch of Boeing's Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT), in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 25, 2024.
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore pose ahead of the launch of Boeing’s Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT), in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 25, 2024.(REUTERS)

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore “finished packing” the Starliner, the US space agency said early Friday. The duo closed the hatch on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft late Thursday. The spacecraft is set to undock from the International Space Station around 3:30 am on Saturday (IST) or 6:04 pm EDT on Friday.

"Mission managers have given the first “go” for the Boeing Starliner spacecraft to undock from the International Space Station at 6:04 p.m. EDT on Friday and land in New Mexico about six hours later," NASA said in a press release on Thursday, September 5.

Also Read | Sunita Williams in space: What if Boeing Starliner’s return is further delayed?

NASA further informed that Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams "finished packing Starliner with cargo and configuring its cabin for return". They "closed Starliner’s hatch for the final time Thursday afternoon readying the spacecraft for its uncrewed departure".

On Thursday morning, NASA official Ed Van Cise said earlier that he and his team worked with Butch and Sunita to finalise “the config of the return cargo in Calypso…”

Also Read | NASA explains reasons behind mysterious noises coming from faulty Starliner

Meanwhile, the crew studied how space affects exercise, photosynthesis, and more on Thursday.

When and where to watch Starliner's return journey to Earth?

NASA will begin Starliner’s departure coverage at 5:45 pm ET or 3:15 am IST on NASA+, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency’s website. Tap here to watch LIVE undocking of the Starliner. Watch here NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test Re-entry and Landing.

The Starliner saga and astronauts ‘stuck’ in space

Starliner astronauts Wilmore and Williams will stay aboard the ISS in space until February 2025. They will return to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with the Crew-9 mission.

The two astronauts had launched aboard the Starliner capsule on June 5. They reached the ISS on June 6. During their flight, they detected technical issues with the Starliner. Helium leaks and issues with the thrusters were reported.

Also Read | NASA reassigns astronauts for SpaceX Crew-9 Mission ahead of September launch

It was the first commercial crew test flight of Boeing's Starliner.

Starliner and its crew were supposed to return from space in eight days. However, their return was delayed as teams in space and on ground conducted research and studies to fully understand the spacecraft and the root cause of the issues faced during the flight.

After months of delay, NASA opted to bring the ship home without astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams despite Boeing's assurances of a safe flight.

“A test flight by nature is neither safe nor routine,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. The decision "is a result of a commitment to safety.”

