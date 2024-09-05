Sunita Williams’ fitness routine ’adjusted’ in space. NASA tells why

NASA said on Wednesday that the routines of Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were “adjusted”. The astronauts were supposed to return from space in eight days. However, their stay at the space station was extended by eight months.

Akriti Anand
Updated5 Sep 2024, 09:39 AM IST
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams launched aboard the Starliner spacecraft on June 5, along with astronaut Butch Wilmore.
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams launched aboard the Starliner spacecraft on June 5, along with astronaut Butch Wilmore.(AFP)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed on Wednesday that astronaut Sunita Williams's health and fitness "routine" was changed while in space on the current mission. Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore are on an extended mission on the International Space Station (ISS) after NASA decided to ditch Boeing's Starliner and bring them back from space on a SpaceX craft.

Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were supposed to remain in space for a few days. However, their stay at the space station was extended by eight months due to technical difficulties with their spacecraft, Starliner. 

The astronauts will now return to Earth on a SpaceX craft in February 2025, while the Starliner will return uncrewed on September 6 this year, if all goes well.

Also Read | Sunita Williams undergoes hearing test in space as Starliner saga continues

Fitness routine 'adjusted'

Dana Weigel, manager of International Space Station, said on Wednesday that the routines of the two astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, were “adjusted” as they shifted from a short-term mission to a longer-term mission.

"It was a test flight and with intention, we put astronauts through long-duration space station training a few years ago. They finished all the same training that the normal expedition crew would do...fully qualified in the complex area, to do spacewalks, robotics etc...we had them well prepared to move into this role," Weigel said.

Also Read | Sunita Williams to return in 2025? Health risks astronauts may face in space

She explained that there are a lot of differences in the exercise routine of short-duration and long-duration crew.

"...exercise is optional for the very shortest duration missions, something like an eight-day mission. When we do long-duration...we switch them over to a standard long-duration mission. So, as they have been on board the ISS, later we have adjusted their routines and so on," Weigel said.

She added that the two astronauts "are at the point where they are doing the normal routines and exercises that we would do for long-duration crew members".

Also Read | Sunita Williams spends 2 months in space; is Boeing’s Starliner ready to return?

The NASA official said they are doing the normal exercise regiments that have a high-degree of both cardio-vascular work as well as resistance training. "So they are doing the standard amount that we have all the crew members do at this point," she added.

Dana Weigel said the change between the short-duration mission and the long duration expedition has a lot been gradual.

WATCH: A glimpse into the space gym on ISS

