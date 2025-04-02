Sunita Williams’ heartwarming video of reunion with her dogs is winning internet; Elon Musk reacts | WATCH

Sunita Williams, an American astronaut of Indian origin, has finally reached home after returning to Earth after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Sunita Williams and fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore returned from the ISS with NASA's Crew-9 astronaut Nick Hague. They were initially part of a short mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, but technical issues with the spacecraft extended their stay to nine months.

Expressing her joy after meeting with her husband, Michael Williams, and her two dogs, the 59-year-old NASA astronaut shared a video on social media platform X on Wednesday.

She captioned the post: "Best Homecoming Ever."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reacted to the video with a heart emoji.

All three astronauts arrived back on Earth on March 19 in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The astronauts were referred to an extensive rehabilitation programme after spending days in microgravity.

‘India is amazing from space’ During a press conference on Monday, Sunita Williams said India is amazing from space.

She also showed optimism that she will visit her “father's home country” and share experiences about space exploration with people.

She made the comments while responding to a question on how India looked from space when she was in the ISS and on the possibility of her collaborating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on space exploration.

"India is amazing. Every time we went over the Himalayas, and I'll tell you, Butch got some incredible pictures of the Himalayas. Just amazing,” Williams said.

"And you can see, like I've described it before, just like this ripple that happened, obviously when the plates collided, and then as it flows down into India. It's many, many colours," she also said.

"I think, when you come from the east, going into like Gujarat and Mumbai, the fishing fleet that's off the coast there gives you a little bit of a beacon that here we come, and then all throughout India, I think the impression I had was it was just like this network of lights from the bigger cities going down through the smaller cities. Just incredible to look at at night as well as during the day, highlighted, of course, by the Himalayas, which is just incredible as a forefront going down into India,” she said.

Sunita Williams’ Indian roots Sunita Williams' father, Deepak Pandya, is from Gujarat and came to the US in 1958, where he did his internship and residency training in Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio.