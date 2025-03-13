Sunita Williams Return LIVE Updates: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore who have been stranded at the International Space station since June last year are being brought back to Earth. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were stuck onboard the International Space Station (ISS) following technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that extended their mission. NASA has scheduled her return on a SpaceX Dragon capsule, with the Crew-10 mission set to launch soon. Stay tuned for Sunita Williams' Return LIVE Updates.
How long has Sunita Williams been in space?
Sunita Williams, who flew to space with Butch Wilmore for a eight days, has been onboard the ISS for over eight months.
Why was Sunita Williams stuck in space?
Williams and her crew encountered unexpected technical issues with the Boeing Starliner, delaying their return. Boeing's Starliner capsule, which faced technical issue, returned without them. NASA and Boeing worked to resolve the problems before approving a safe re-entry.
While SpaceX in September had launched a Crew Dragon capsule to rescue the pair and it docked at the space station, but NASA opted to stall its return.
What is the official date and time of Sunita Williams’ return?
NASA has confirmed that Sunita Williams is expected to return to Earth on Sunday, March 16.
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: The Crew-10 team: Who are they and what will they do?
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: The Crew-10 team consists of NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan's Takuya Onishi, and Russia's Kirill Peskov. During their mission aboard the ISS, they will conduct various scientific experiments and study the effects of space on the human body.
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: What did Sunita Williams do during the mission?
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: Williams spearheading a groundbreaking agricultural experiment cultivating romaine lettuce in microgravity.
According to NASA, this innovative research, part of the Plant Habitat-07 project, could revolutionize farming techniques for both space exploration and Earth’s water-scarce regions.
She initiated the experiment by collecting baseline water samples from the Advanced Plant Habitat’s distribution reservoir and installing the Plant Habitat-07 science carrier, a chamber where the lettuce is grown. Read here for more
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: Why did Sunita Williams' 8-day stay turn into over eight-month stay?
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore flew to space for a short eight-day mission but a technical failure on Boeing's Starliner capsule, the duo had to stay back onboard ISS. The capsule returned without them. Since then, the two astronauts have stayed in the space, performing spacewalks and scientific experiments.
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: How will it happen?
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: To bring back the astronauts, the NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 mission will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:18 am IST on March 13.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carries a Crew Dragon capsule with a four-member team on a scientific expedition to the orbital lab.
Crew-10 is set to dock early Thursday, followed by a short handover before Crew-9 departs on March 16, Sunday, if weather permits.
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: What did Donald Trump say on Sunita Williams' return?
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: US President Donald Trump recently announced that he has authorised Elon Musk to bring back Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore who have been stranded at the ISS since June last year.
Trump said, "We love you [astronauts], and we're coming up to get you, and you shouldn't have been up there so long….We're going to get them out. We're coming up to get you. I've authorized Elon, because, you know, they've been left up there."
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: Sunita William's return to Earth soon
