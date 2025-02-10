The Super Bowl game enjoys a massive fanbase in the United States, that's why a large number of celebrities and leaders attended the Super Borl game 2025 on Sunday. Taylor Swift, Pete Davidson, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lionel Messi, and several other A-listed celebrities attended the championship.

Donald Trump made history as the first sitting US President to attend a Super Bowl. Trump appeared briefly on the Superdome field following his arrival, and met with first responders and family members of victims of the January 1 attack in New Orleans that left 14 people dead and dozens wounded.