Super Bowl 2025: Celebs who attended the big game; Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, Lionel Messi, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and more

Updated10 Feb 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States - February 9, 2025 U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump in the stands during the game REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

The Super Bowl game enjoys a massive fanbase in the United States, that's why a large number of celebrities and leaders attended the Super Borl game 2025 on Sunday. Taylor Swift, Pete Davidson, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lionel Messi, and several other A-listed celebrities attended the championship. 

Donald Trump made history as the first sitting US President to attend a Super Bowl. Trump appeared briefly on the Superdome field following his arrival, and met with first responders and family members of victims of the January 1 attack in New Orleans that left 14 people dead and dozens wounded.

(More to come)

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 06:34 AM IST
