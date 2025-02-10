Super Bowl 2025: Kendrick Lamar performs ‘Not Like Us’ on stage; omitting word ‘pedophiles’ | Watch video

Super Bowl 2025: Rapper Kendrick Lamar captivated a packed Super Bowl stadium and global viewers on Sunday, teasing and then performing his famous, Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us.” At the Superdome in New Orleans, Lamar was introduced by actor Samuel L. Jackson, dressed as Uncle Sam in a top hat.

As reported by Reuters, dancers in outfits of white, red, and blue emerged from a Buick Grand National GNX, the car that inspired the name of Lamar's latest album, “GNX.”

The 37-year-old Lamar spun through “Squabble Up,” “DNA” and other hits before telling a group of female dancers: "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they want to sue." A few beats of “Not Like Us” played, but Lamar switched to a duet of "Luther" with R&B singer SZA.

“Not Like Us” feud "Not Like Us" is part of a long-standing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Canadian musician Drake, with rumors circulating that Lamar might avoid performing the track at the Super Bowl.

Drake had filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming the song's false accusation that he is a pedophile had put him and his family in danger.

Despite this, Lamar performed the song, opting to omit the word "pedophiles" and instead replacing it with a scream. However, he still included the line about seeking "A minor," which prompted the crowd to sing along.

"Not Like Us" recently won five Grammy Awards, bringing Kendrick Lamar's total to 22. His performance at the Super Bowl followed in the footsteps of music legends like Beyoncé, Prince, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and the Rolling Stones. The Super Bowl typically attracts over 100 million live U.S. viewers, making it the largest TV audience of the year.

(With inputs from Reuters)