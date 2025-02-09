The countdown to Super Bowl 59 has fans eagerly anticipating not just the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles but also the Halftime Show. This year, Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar takes center stage, promising a dynamic performance filled with hit tracks and potential surprise guests.

Confirmed guest: SZA joins the stage One confirmed highlight of Lamar's Super Bowl performance is the presence of R&B sensation SZA. The two artists have collaborated on multiple projects, most notably their 2018 track "All the Stars" from the Black Panther soundtrack. With SZA's inclusion, fans can expect a soulful and high-energy moment during the show.

Likely setlist: A mix of new and classic hits Lamar's recent Grammy wins and chart-topping success provide clues about his likely Super Bowl setlist. His latest hits, "Not Like Us" and "Like That" featuring Future and Metro Boomin, are strong contenders, especially given their popularity.

Also, tracks from his latest album GNX could make an appearance. Songs like "Luther" and "Gloria," both featuring SZA, could be performed, capitalising on their musical chemistry. Other possible selections from GNX include "TV Off" and "Squabble Up."

Potential surprise songs and collaborations While the confirmed presence of SZA is generating excitement, there is speculation that other artists could join Lamar on the Super Bowl stage. Given his extensive network in the music industry, surprise collaborations with fellow hip-hop or R&B artists could elevate the show.

Beyond his recent work, Lamar may also perform some of his classic hits that resonate with fans. Songs like "HUMBLE.," "DNA.," and "Alright" have been cultural anthems and could make for electrifying moments during the performance.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025: TV channels, streaming options, and start time The highly anticipated Super Bowl 59 will be broadcast on Fox, which holds the television rights to this year’s championship game. Viewers can tune in for live coverage, including pre-game analysis.

Super Bowl 59 kickoff time Eastern Time (ET): 6:30 p.m. on February 9

Central Time (CT): 5:30 p.m. on February 9

India Standard Time (IST): 5:00 a.m. on February 10.

Super Bowl 2025 streaming options For those who prefer to stream the game online, several platforms will offer streaming of Super Bowl 59: