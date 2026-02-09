Super Bowl 60: How much will the Seattle Seahawks get paid? What is the payout for losers?

The Seattle Seahawks relied on a relentless defence to beat New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, denying the Patriots an NFL-record seventh championship and avenging a heartbreaking loss to the same opponent in the title game 11 years ago.

However, while winning the Super Bowl is very much about the glory, players from both teams will go home with a bat bonus to celebrate their seasons.

Super Bowl LX will reportedly deliver six-figure checks to everyone on the field, but the final payout will be different for every player.

The factors determining who gets great pay depend on several factors, including which locker room is celebrating, how long each player has been with the team, and NFL contracts, according to a Fortune report.

How much will the Seahawks, winners of Super Bowl LX, get paid? According to a Fortune report, the players of the Seattle Seahawks, the winning team in Super Bowl LX, will earn a $188,000 ( ₹1.69 crore) league-paid bonus.

This bonus is set by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA), and is up $7,000 from last year’s Super Bowl share. These Super Bowl checks are an addition to earlier playoff payouts: wild-card and divisional-round wins.

A perfect run from wild card weekend through a Super Bowl title would reportedly leave a player with as much as about $376,000 ( ₹3.39 crore) in total postseason money this year.

How much will the Patriots, losers of Super Bowl LX, get paid? The Fortune report said that the losing team in the Super Bowl, the Patriots, will also be paid handsomely. Under the CBA schedule, the runner-up will receive $103,000 ( ₹9.31 crore) each. That figure is also up $7,000 from last season.

Super Bowl payouts According to the CBA, payouts are as follows:

Wild-card winner (division winner): $64,500

Wild-card winner (non-division winner) and teams on first-round bye: $59,500

Divisional playoff winner: $64,500

Conference championship winner: $87,000

Super Bowl winner: $188,000

Super Bowl loser: $113,000 Star players who have playoff incentives in their contracts also get additional seven-figure payments from their teams or future guarantees, making the league-mandated checks seem insignificant.

Do all Super Bowl players get paid the same amount? The league-issued Super Bowl payouts are identical for eligible players within each team, from franchise quarterbacks to special team players.

The CBA has a clear breakout of shares for those who qualify—typically players on the active, inactive, or certain reserve lists for a set number of games, with partial shares available for those who joined midseason or were released.